ETV Bharat / bharat

'PoK Unrest A Fallout Of Systemic Economic Exploitation': MEA Urges World To Hold Pakistan Accountable

According to the MEA spokesperson, Pakistan has responded with extreme police brutality, blocking of essential supplies and medicine, internet blackouts and use of lethal force against unarmed civilians. Several people have lost their lives, he said. "We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," Jaiswal added.

"We categorically reject fabricated claims with the contempt that they deserve. The ongoing protests in the PoK are a direct consequence of Pakistan's decades-long policy of systemic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights and administrative operation in areas under its forcible occupation," he said.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal dismissed Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's remarks on the PoK situation as "fabricated" and said that such comments are "desperate attempts to cover up its own failings" and "deflect attention from its human rights abuses".

New Delhi: India on Friday termed the ongoing protests in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a fallout of Pakistan's decades-long policy of "systemic economic exploitation" and "denial of fundamental rights" in the region. It has urged the global community to hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds.

Responding to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the MEA spokesperson said the Ministry is hopeful that all India-flagged vessels will be able to cross the strategic waterway very soon.

Jaiswal said 10 Indian-flagged vessels are still in the Persian Gulf region and two have recently arrived there. "Since the signing of the MoU on 17 June, 11 India-bound vessels have transited through the Strait of Hormuz. The vessels include three Indian-flagged crude oil Tankers, each carrying over 285,000 MT crude oil, one foreign-flagged LPG carrier, one foreign-flagged crude oil tanker and six foreign-flagged bulk carriers, carrying fertiliser cargo. We hope that the remaining India-flagged vessels would also be able to cross the Hormuz soon," Jaiswal said.

Condoling the deaths of 12 Indians, who were killed in an explosion in Qatar's Ras Laffan liquified natural gas complex on Sunday, Jaiswal said talks are on with the local authorities for the identification of the mortal remains and their transportation to India. "We are also in touch with the family members of those who died," he said.

On Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's adviser, Zahed Ur Rahman, returning from Delhi airport following alleged immigration issues, Jaisal clarified that he had returned to Dhaka on his own volition.

"Advisor to Bangladesh PM arrived in India on June 14 on a private passport holding a SAARC visa to attend the 28th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA). He was queried by immigration officials at Delhi airport and was subsequently permitted entry after re-confirming that the purpose of his visit was to attend the said multilateral meeting. He, however, chose to return to Dhaka of his own volition," Jaiswal said.