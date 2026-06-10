ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Summons US Chargé d’Affaires Over Attack On Commercial Vessel 'Settebello'

New Delhi: India on Wednesday protested the attack on commercial vessel 'Settebello' off the coast of Oman and summoned Jason Meeks, Chargé d’Affaires of the United States.

The vessel had 24 Indian crew members onboard of whom 21 have been rescued while three remain missing. Ministry of External Affairs Additional Secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu summoned the US Charge d'Affaires to protest the attack on the ship.

India has reiterated its call for de-escalation, protection of commercial shipping, and restoration of safe navigation in international waters.

"We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel Settebello off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and three Indians are reportedly missing. Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation," a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.