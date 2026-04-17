ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 2300 Indians safely brought back from Iran since West Asia conflict began: MEA

New Delhi: India on Friday officially came out in support of the recently implemented ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stating that it supports all efforts aimed at regional stability.

In a media briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the recent diplomatic breakthrough, remarking that "India welcomes every step towards peace." The comments follow the commencement of a 10-day truce between Lebanon and Israel, which went into effect on Thursday. The cessation of hostilities comes as US President Donald Trump indicated he is attempting to facilitate an unprecedented inaugural meeting between the leadership of the two nations.

This development is seen as part of a broader diplomatic push by Washington to conclude the ongoing conflict with Tehran. Iran has maintained a firm position throughout negotiations, with the leadership in Tehran insisting that a Lebanon truce must be part of any agreement. When questioned about Pakistan's involvement in the peace process between Iran and the US, Jaiswal noted that New Delhi is keeping a watchful eye on the situation. He stated, "We are closely following all developments in the West Asia war."

The current hostilities in West Asia were ignited following a military offensive by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28.

The conflict subsequently widened when Lebanon was pulled in after Hezbollah launched rocket attacks against Israel on March 2.

In tandem with India's observation, US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Hezbollah would act responsibly during this window. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time. It will be a GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE!"

The President described the situation as a potential breakthrough, suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun could meet at the White House for the first time in 44 years. While the US President remained optimistic about an agreement to "take care of Hezbollah," the situation on the ground remains complex. Prime Minister Netanyahu clarified that Israeli forces would not be withdrawing immediately.

"We will remain in a 10-kilometre security zone, which will allow us to prevent infiltration into communities and anti-tank missile fire," Netanyahu said, asserting that Israel's objectives remain the "disarmament of Hezbollah" and a "sustainable peace agreement -- from a position of strength."

Despite the official truce, the transition to peace has been volatile. Reports from Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) suggested that Israeli artillery struck towns such as Khiam and Dibbine shortly after the ceasefire took effect. While the Israeli military remains on high alert, celebrations were reportedly seen in parts of Beirut, with fireworks marking the start of the 10-day period that Washington hopes will lead to a permanent resolution.

The MEA said India has safely brought back home 2,361 people since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia. Jaiswal stated that these 2,361 people include Indian students, fishermen and also three foreigners.