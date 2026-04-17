Over 2300 Indians safely brought back from Iran since West Asia conflict began: MEA
"Closely following situation in West Asia": MEA on Pak's role in US-Iran ceasefire
Published : April 17, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Friday officially came out in support of the recently implemented ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stating that it supports all efforts aimed at regional stability.
In a media briefing on Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the recent diplomatic breakthrough, remarking that "India welcomes every step towards peace." The comments follow the commencement of a 10-day truce between Lebanon and Israel, which went into effect on Thursday. The cessation of hostilities comes as US President Donald Trump indicated he is attempting to facilitate an unprecedented inaugural meeting between the leadership of the two nations.
This development is seen as part of a broader diplomatic push by Washington to conclude the ongoing conflict with Tehran. Iran has maintained a firm position throughout negotiations, with the leadership in Tehran insisting that a Lebanon truce must be part of any agreement. When questioned about Pakistan's involvement in the peace process between Iran and the US, Jaiswal noted that New Delhi is keeping a watchful eye on the situation. He stated, "We are closely following all developments in the West Asia war."
The current hostilities in West Asia were ignited following a military offensive by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28.
The conflict subsequently widened when Lebanon was pulled in after Hezbollah launched rocket attacks against Israel on March 2.
In tandem with India's observation, US President Donald Trump expressed hope that Hezbollah would act responsibly during this window. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time. It will be a GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE!"
The President described the situation as a potential breakthrough, suggesting that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun could meet at the White House for the first time in 44 years. While the US President remained optimistic about an agreement to "take care of Hezbollah," the situation on the ground remains complex. Prime Minister Netanyahu clarified that Israeli forces would not be withdrawing immediately.
Weekly Media Briefing by the Official Spokesperson (April 17, 2026)— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 17, 2026
https://t.co/Zzt95VO2e3
"We will remain in a 10-kilometre security zone, which will allow us to prevent infiltration into communities and anti-tank missile fire," Netanyahu said, asserting that Israel's objectives remain the "disarmament of Hezbollah" and a "sustainable peace agreement -- from a position of strength."
Despite the official truce, the transition to peace has been volatile. Reports from Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) suggested that Israeli artillery struck towns such as Khiam and Dibbine shortly after the ceasefire took effect. While the Israeli military remains on high alert, celebrations were reportedly seen in parts of Beirut, with fireworks marking the start of the 10-day period that Washington hopes will lead to a permanent resolution.
The MEA said India has safely brought back home 2,361 people since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia. Jaiswal stated that these 2,361 people include Indian students, fishermen and also three foreigners.
"Since the outbreak of the conflict, we have helped bring 2,361 Indian citizens safely from Iran to India. Of these, 2,060 came via Armenia and 301 via Azerbaijan. This 2,361 includes 1,041 Indian students, as well as three foreigners - one from Bangladesh, one from Sri Lanka, and one from Guyana. We have also helped three of them. I had told you before that nearly 7,500 Indian nationals were present in Iran at that time," he said. MEA's statement comes amid a two-week ceasefire reached between Iran and the United States, which took effect on April 8.
On April 11, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar announced that another 312 Indian fishermen were safely evacuated from Iran to India through Armenia. He further thanked the government of Armenia for making it possible. "Another 312 Indian fishermen were safely evacuated from Iran to India through Armenia. Thank the Government of Armenia and my friend Ararat Mirzoyan for making it possible. Armenia has been facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals in Iran," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.
On April 8, the Indian Embassy in Iran advised Indian nationals still in Iran to expeditiously leave the country in coordination with the Embassy and by using the routes suggested by the Embassy. It warned Indian nationals in Iran against attempting to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy. The Embassy also released emergency numbers for Indian nationals in Iran. On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US interests in the Middle East, and tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz.
The MEA noted that New Delhi is "closely following developments in the West Asian region," as the security situation continues to evolve. Jaiswal was asked about the perceived role of Islamabad in facilitating a ceasefire between the United States and Iran. "We are closely following developments in the West Asian region," the spokesperson remarked.
The Islamabad Peace Talks, held on 11-12 April, marked a historic but inconclusive diplomatic attempt to end the 39-day Gulf War between the United States and Iran. Mediated by Pakistan, the talks were the first high-level, face-to-face negotiations between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
In the context of the wider regional landscape, Jaiswal also addressed the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon. He stated that "India welcomes a ceasefire and supports all steps towards peace." The discussion then shifted to maritime security and India's participation in international talks regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Responding to whether India would attend a meeting called by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Jaiswal confirmed that an invitation has been received.
"More information will be shared after the meeting," he said, regarding the upcoming session. The spokesperson further detailed the government's efforts to ensure the safety of Indian nationals amidst these regional tensions. He revealed that since the start of the hostilities, India has facilitated the safe return of 2,361 individuals.
"Since the outbreak of the conflict, we have helped bring 2,361 Indian citizens safely from Iran to India. Of these, 2,060 came via Armenia and 301 via Azerbaijan. This 2,361 includes 1,041 Indian students, as well as three foreigners: one from Bangladesh, one from Sri Lanka, and one from Guyana," he detailed.
Turning to matters of national sovereignty, the spokesperson dismissed recent objections from Islamabad regarding the PoK provisions in the Delimitation Bill.
"On the delimitation exercise, the internal matters of India are internal matters of India, and we reject any attempts to intrude into them or make any such remarks," Jaiswal asserted. Regarding global environmental policy, the spokesperson clarified the decision regarding the 33rd UN Climate Change Conference (COP33).
"Yes, India has withdrawn. There are several issues that were taken into account, but India remains fully committed to meeting its climate change commitments. We are, or we were, one of the G20 countries which has fully met its Paris commitments, and we continue to build on our green agenda and, at the same time, see how best we can foster greater climate change action worldwide along with our international partners, including through International Solar Alliance and other such initiatives that we have undertaken," Jaiswal stated.
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