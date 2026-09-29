163 Indian Seafarers On 12 Vessels In Persian Gulf, Confirms Govt
The Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of the ships and is looking at the well-being of all the seafarers.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday stated that there are currently 163 Indian seafarers on board 12 commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf transiting through West of Strait of Hormuz.
"At this point in time, we have six India-flag commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz. We also have six foreign-flagged vessels which are carrying cargo to India. So, 12 ships are there. On these ships, we have around 163 Indian seafarers who are on board," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi."
Apart from this, we also have over 4,500 Indian seafarers who are on board various commercial vessels which are plying in the area. The Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of these ships and is looking at the well-being of all these seafarers and, as and when required, through our embassies and other stakeholders, they do the needful for their well-being and welfare. On our side, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of our seafaring community abroad," he added.
Meanwhile, India also on Tuesday rejected the "unwarranted references" to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir made by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his address at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) recently, asserting that no external party has any locus standi on the issue.
"You would have seen that these remarks you refer to were made by the Turkish President. India rejects the unwarranted references to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir made by the President of Turkey during his UNGA address. This is a matter, as you would understand, pertaining to India's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and no external party has any locus standi on this issue," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi.
The Turkish President has raised the issue at the General Assembly in the past as well, drawing a similar response from New Delhi. Last year, India had made its "well-known stance" on Kashmir clear once again, under which there is no scope for any third-party role or mediation."Our statement on Kashmir is clear. Everyone is aware of our position on Kashmir over the past few years," Jaiswal said in September 2025 while responding to a question on Erdogan making remarks on Kashmir at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
Last week, India rejected the references made about the country in the Joint Communique of the OIC's so-called "Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir", terming them "unwarranted and factually incorrect" and said that the grouping has no locus standi to pronounce on its internal matters.
The MEA said that the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an "integral and inalienable" part of India, and "no amount of repetition of politically motivated propaganda can change this reality".
"India categorically rejects the unwarranted and factually incorrect references to India in the Joint Communique of the so-called OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir. The OIC has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are strictly internal to India," it had said.
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