ETV Bharat / bharat

163 Indian Seafarers On 12 Vessels In Persian Gulf, Confirms Govt

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday stated that there are currently 163 Indian seafarers on board 12 commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf transiting through West of Strait of Hormuz.

"At this point in time, we have six India-flag commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf, west of the Strait of Hormuz. We also have six foreign-flagged vessels which are carrying cargo to India. So, 12 ships are there. On these ships, we have around 163 Indian seafarers who are on board," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi."

Apart from this, we also have over 4,500 Indian seafarers who are on board various commercial vessels which are plying in the area. The Ministry of Shipping continues to monitor the movement of these ships and is looking at the well-being of all these seafarers and, as and when required, through our embassies and other stakeholders, they do the needful for their well-being and welfare. On our side, we remain committed to the safety and well-being of our seafaring community abroad," he added.

Meanwhile, India also on Tuesday rejected the "unwarranted references" to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir made by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his address at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) recently, asserting that no external party has any locus standi on the issue.

"You would have seen that these remarks you refer to were made by the Turkish President. India rejects the unwarranted references to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir made by the President of Turkey during his UNGA address. This is a matter, as you would understand, pertaining to India's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and no external party has any locus standi on this issue," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi.