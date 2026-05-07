ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Says Canada Urged To Act Against 'Anti-India Extremist Elements'

File photo of Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the MEA. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India on Thursday called upon Canada to act against "anti-India extremist elements" operating from Canadian soil against the backdrop of a Canadian intelligence report highlighting the national security threat posed by Khalistani elements.

The annual report for 2025 by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), released last week, said the involvement of Canada-based Khalistani extremists in "violent extremist activities" continues to pose a national security threat to Canada.

"India has repeatedly urged the Canadian government to take effective action against anti-India extremist elements operating from its soil. This includes addressing the issue of glorification of violence, threats against Indian leaders and diplomats, vandalism of places of worship, and attempts to promote secessionism through so-called 'referendums'," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal was responding to a question on the report by CSIS.

He said India has consistently spoken out about concerns regarding the use of Canadian territory as a "safe haven" by extremist and separatist elements.

"The CSIS assessment acknowledges the presence of supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement in Canada and notes that Canada-based Khalistani extremist (CBKE) groups continue to pose a national security threat not only to India but also to Canada," he said.