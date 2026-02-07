ETV Bharat / bharat

'Deluding Itself': India Dismisses Pakistan's Claims Of Involvement In Islamabad Bombing

New Delhi: India on Friday trashed Pakistan's allegations of an Indian link to the suicide bombing at a mosque in Islamabad that killed at least 31 people.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), describing the attack as "condemnable", said it is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan chose to "delude" itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills.

At least 31 people were killed and 169 others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Islamabad. The powerful explosion took place at Khadijah al-Kubra mosque-cum-imambargah in the Tarlai area of Islamabad, police said in a statement.