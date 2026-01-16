MEA Refutes Chabahar Exit Claim, Cites US Sanctions Waiver Valid Till April 2026
India took over the operations of a part of Shahid Beheshti Port during the Chabahar Trilateral Agreement meeting held there on December 24, 2018.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 9:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid reports claiming that India has signed out of the Chabahar port project in Iran due to alleged pressure from the US, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday categorically stated that the US had issued a letter to India giving an unconditional sanctions waiver for the project till April 26.
In response to a question on Chabahar port project, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "On October 28, 2025, as you are aware, the US Department of the Treasury had issued a letter outlining the guidance on the unconditional sanctions waiver, which is valid till April 26, 2026. We remain engaged with the US side in working out this arrangement."
The statment of the MEA comes amid Opposition parties including Congress targeting the government over the matter. Congress's chairman of Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera, in a post on X wrote, " Chabahar is no ordinary port. It provides India a crucial, direct maritime link to Afghanistan and Central Asia, allowing us to bypass Pakistan and counter China's Belt and Road Initiative."
Taking a jibe at the ruling dispensation, the senior Congress leader said, "To now hear that India has unceremoniously retreated from Chabahar at the first hint of pressure from the United States represents a new low in this government’s conduct of foreign policy."
Khera also posed questions to the BJP-led government at the Centre in this regard. "For how long will the government of India allow Washington to dictate our national interests? So the question is not of Chabahar Port or of Russian oil. The question is: Why is Modi allowing the USA to arm-twist India? ," he questioned.
Echoing similar sentiments, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to X and wrote, "India has almost signed out of Chabahar Port in Iran. Bending backwards to please one nation at the cost of our own strategic interests. "
Asserting that Chabahar port provides India with a sea-land access route into Afghanistan and Central Asia through Iran’s eastern borders, the parliamentarian said, “The project is considered a strategic venture for developing regional maritime transit traffic to Afghanistan and Central Asia."
Meanwhile, the ruling BJP has hit out at Congress and accused it of peddling lies over the matter. Responding to a post of the grand old party accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of surrendering to US President Donald Trump by giving up India's control over Chabahar Port, the BJP said, “Peddling lies just like your leader Rahul Gandhi — your 'surrender' claim on Chabahar Port is pure fiction.”
"India retains full control and continues development, safeguarding its strategic gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan. Ongoing talks with the US to operationalise and extend this arrangement reflect strong diplomacy," the saffron party added.
India took over the operations of a part of Shahid Beheshti Port, Chabahar in Iran during the Chabahar Trilateral Agreement meeting held there on December 24, 2018.
India began its engagement with Iran regarding Chabahar Port in 2003. However, significant momentum was gained in the latter half of 2014, culminating in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two nations for the development of Chabahar Port in May 2015.
This MoU evolved into a formal 10-year contract for the equipping and operation of Chabahar Port, which was finalised on May 23, 2016, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tehran.
