ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Refutes Chabahar Exit Claim, Cites US Sanctions Waiver Valid Till April 2026

New Delhi: Amid reports claiming that India has signed out of the Chabahar port project in Iran due to alleged pressure from the US, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday categorically stated that the US had issued a letter to India giving an unconditional sanctions waiver for the project till April 26.

In response to a question on Chabahar port project, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "On October 28, 2025, as you are aware, the US Department of the Treasury had issued a letter outlining the guidance on the unconditional sanctions waiver, which is valid till April 26, 2026. We remain engaged with the US side in working out this arrangement."

The statment of the MEA comes amid Opposition parties including Congress targeting the government over the matter. Congress's chairman of Media and Publicity Department, Pawan Khera, in a post on X wrote, " Chabahar is no ordinary port. It provides India a crucial, direct maritime link to Afghanistan and Central Asia, allowing us to bypass Pakistan and counter China's Belt and Road Initiative."

Taking a jibe at the ruling dispensation, the senior Congress leader said, "To now hear that India has unceremoniously retreated from Chabahar at the first hint of pressure from the United States represents a new low in this government’s conduct of foreign policy."

Khera also posed questions to the BJP-led government at the Centre in this regard. "For how long will the government of India allow Washington to dictate our national interests? So the question is not of Chabahar Port or of Russian oil. The question is: Why is Modi allowing the USA to arm-twist India? ," he questioned.

Echoing similar sentiments, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to X and wrote, "India has almost signed out of Chabahar Port in Iran. Bending backwards to please one nation at the cost of our own strategic interests. "