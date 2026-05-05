ETV Bharat / bharat

'Unacceptable': India Condemns UAE Drone Attack, Urges End To Hostilities After 3 Indians Injured

New Delhi: India on Tuesday condemned the attack on three Indian nationals who were injured when a fire broke out in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the United Arab Emirates. The fire was caused by a drone strike attributed to Iran. The government termed the attack as "unacceptable."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on social media, calling for an immediate end to hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent people.

In its statement, the MEA said, "The attack in Fujairah that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We urge the immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians."

Three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries after the fire broke out in the oil facility, the Khaleej Times reported, quoting authorities in Fujairah. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, it added.