'Unacceptable': India Condemns UAE Drone Attack, Urges End To Hostilities After 3 Indians Injured
Three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries after the fire broke out in the oil facility on Monday.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST
New Delhi: India on Tuesday condemned the attack on three Indian nationals who were injured when a fire broke out in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the United Arab Emirates. The fire was caused by a drone strike attributed to Iran. The government termed the attack as "unacceptable."
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on social media, calling for an immediate end to hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent people.
In its statement, the MEA said, "The attack in Fujairah that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We urge the immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians."
Our statement on the attack on Fujairah ⬇️— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 5, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/01Nz7g06FR pic.twitter.com/KQAr8R9ciQ
Three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries after the fire broke out in the oil facility, the Khaleej Times reported, quoting authorities in Fujairah. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, it added.
The Ministry further reiterated the need for "dialogue and diplomacy" to address the West Asia Conflict. "India continues to advocate for dialogue and diplomacy to address the situation, aiming to restore peace and stability across West Asia."
MEA also called for the free and unimpeded navigation and commerce, as disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has squeezed countries in Europe and Asia that depend on Persian Gulf oil and gas, raising prices far beyond the region. The US has also enforced a naval blockade on Iranian ports since April 13, telling at least 49 commercial ships to turn back, according to Central Command.
"We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts toward a peaceful resolution of these issues," the statement read.
Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in the UAE assured that adequate medical care and welfare are being provided to the injured Indian nationals. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE confirmed that three Indians sustained injuries in attacks in Fujairah. "We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals," it added.
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