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'Unacceptable': India Condemns UAE Drone Attack, Urges End To Hostilities After 3 Indians Injured

Three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries after the fire broke out in the oil facility on Monday.

FILE- MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
FILE- MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 5, 2026 at 10:31 AM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: India on Tuesday condemned the attack on three Indian nationals who were injured when a fire broke out in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ) in the United Arab Emirates. The fire was caused by a drone strike attributed to Iran. The government termed the attack as "unacceptable."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on social media, calling for an immediate end to hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent people.

In its statement, the MEA said, "The attack in Fujairah that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We urge the immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians."

Three Indian nationals sustained moderate injuries after the fire broke out in the oil facility, the Khaleej Times reported, quoting authorities in Fujairah. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, it added.

The Ministry further reiterated the need for "dialogue and diplomacy" to address the West Asia Conflict. "India continues to advocate for dialogue and diplomacy to address the situation, aiming to restore peace and stability across West Asia."

MEA also called for the free and unimpeded navigation and commerce, as disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has squeezed countries in Europe and Asia that depend on Persian Gulf oil and gas, raising prices far beyond the region. The US has also enforced a naval blockade on Iranian ports since April 13, telling at least 49 commercial ships to turn back, according to Central Command.

"We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts toward a peaceful resolution of these issues," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Embassy in the UAE assured that adequate medical care and welfare are being provided to the injured Indian nationals. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE confirmed that three Indians sustained injuries in attacks in Fujairah. "We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals," it added.

Also Read:

  1. Three Indian Nationals Injured After Drone Attack By Iran Triggers Fire In UAE's Fujairah
  2. US Fights To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz As UAE Comes Under Attack In A Test Of Iran Truce

TAGGED:

DRONE ATTACK IN UAE FUJAIRAH
UAE FUJAIRAH DRONE ATTACK
MEA ON DRONE ATTACK IN UAE FUJAIRAH
MEA ON HORMUZ
UAE DRONE ATTACK INDIANS INJURED

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