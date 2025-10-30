ETV Bharat / bharat

'Unacceptable': MEA Slams Pakistan Over Border Tensions With Afghanistan, Cross-Border Terrorism

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal speaks during a media briefing, in New Delhi on Oct. 30, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for border tensions with Afghanistan, calling it "unacceptable" and reprimanding Pakistan for practising cross-border terrorism with impunity. In a weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan is "infuriated" with Afghanistan for exercising sovereignty over its own territories.

"I reiterate what I had said in my last briefing," Jaiswal told reporters, "Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories. Pakistan seems to think that it has the right to practice cross-border terrorism with impunity. Its neighbours find it unacceptable. India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan."

The MEA's remarks come amid worsening relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan following the failure of peace talks held in Turkey this week. The two countries have seen an escalation in border tensions, with both sides trading accusations and engaging in skirmishes.

According to Dawn, hostilities began on the night of October 11, after the Taliban government in Kabul accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes inside Afghanistan, an allegation Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied.

On Wednesday, the tensions deepened after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a severe warning to the Taliban regime, threatening possible military strikes inside Afghan territory.