ETV Bharat / bharat

'Amendments Reflect Shared Understandings': MEA On Changes Made In US Factsheet On Interim Trade Deal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) meets with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the State Department in Washington, DC, on February 3, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The joint statement signed by India and the United States on Febryary 7 is the framework and remains the basis of our mutual understanding in trade deals, said Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly Media Briefing, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The Joint Statement is the framework and remains the basis of our mutual understanding in the matter. Both sides will now work towards implementing this framework and finalising the Interim Agreement," Jaiswal said.

"The amendments in the US fact sheet reflect the shared understandings contained in the Joint Statement," he added.

The clarification comes amid reports highlighting revisions in the US document, which earlier had contrasted with the statement released by the Indian side.

The White House, in its updated fact sheet released a day after the initial document, softened several key assertions regarding India's commitments on purchases, tariffs, and digital trade.

In the original version of the factsheet, it was stated, "India committed to buy more American products and purchase over USD 500 billion of US energy, information and communication technology, agricultural, coal, and other products."

The revised factsheet now states that India "intends" to buy more American products and omits the term "agricultural" from the list of product categories.

Changes were also made in the tariff section.