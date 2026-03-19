ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Received Consular Access Request': MEA On Arrest Of Seven Foreign Nationals

New Delhi: Admitting that India received a consular access request from the concerned government following the arrest of six Ukrainian and one US national, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said the request would be addressed keeping in mind the legal requirements involved in the case.

“There is a lot about the case and we are aware of this. It’s a legal matter. The relevant Government of India agencies are investigating it. We have received a consular access request and this will be addressed keeping in mind the legal requirements involved in the case,” said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested six Ukrainians and one American from different locations including Delhi, Lucknow and Kolkata airports while they were trying to flee India. A special NIA court subsequently remanded all seven foreigners to 11 days of NIA custody.

It is alleged that they came to India on visas and then entered Mizoram. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups.

The anti-terror agency investigating the case said the accused imported huge consignments of drones from Europe via India for the use of Ethnic Armed Groups (EAG) in Myanmar. Ironically, these groups are associated with insurgent groups in Northeast India.

When asked about their entry into Myanmar via Mizoram, considering that foreigners visiting Mizoram need a Protected Area Permit (PAP), Jaiswal said the agencies investigating the case and the court will ascertain whether they procured one.

“There are restrictions on movement in the protected areas. Whether they were in possession of such a particular document or not, the court will look into. It’s for sure that they need such documents for travelling in those areas,” said Jaiswal.

Referring to the ongoing West Asia conflict, Jaiswal said India called for de-escalation of the conflict. “We called for restraint and de-escalation in the West Asia crisis,” said Jaiswal while addressing a weekly briefing of the MEA.