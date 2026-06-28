ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Issues Advisory For Citizens Undertaking Mansarovar Yatra Through Private Tour Operators

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs has cautioned Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through trips organised by private tour operators, and also asked the pilgrims to verify if their tour operator is duly registered and authorised.

"This Ministry is in receipt of several requests for help and assistance from Indian citizens stuck in Nepal while undertaking Kailash Mansarovar Yatra without the required entry permit and visas for China, through tours organised by private tour operators," the MEA said in an advisory. The advisory, issued late at night on Saturday, is for Indian citizens undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through private tour operators.

"Citizens are advised not to commence their journey from India until all required travel documents have been obtained for undertaking the complete journey," it says. Commencing travel without confirmed documentation or in anticipation of obtaining the necessary documentation "increases the likelihood of being stranded," it adds.