ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Flags Growing 'Racist Hostility, Anti-India Hate' In US After Illinois Temple Shooting Plot

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday expressed concern over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, saying the incident adds to growing concerns over "racist hostility and anti-India hate" in the United States and calling for decisive action to ensure the safety of the Indian community there.

In response to media queries regarding the alleged incident, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, was particularly disturbing.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in the Aurora area of Illinois. The reported anti-Hindu and racist nature of the alleged plot, including references to violence against people of Indian origin, is particularly disturbing," Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson said India had taken note of the action taken by US law enforcement authorities, including the arrest and detention of the suspect and the charges brought against him.

"This incident adds to growing concerns over racist hostility and anti-India hate in the US. There is a need for greater vigilance, zero tolerance for hate-motivated violence, and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of the Indian community," he added. The MEA also called on US authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, bring those responsible to justice and take all necessary measures to prevent similar incidents.

"We expect US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter, bring those responsible to justice, and take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents," Jaiswal added. The statement comes after the arrest of 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis in connection with an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting targeting a Hindu place of worship in Illinois.

According to the Palatine Police Department, the investigation began on October 11 after the Mount Prospect Police Department shared information about a potential mass shooting. The information originated from an individual who reported receiving concerning electronic communications from Paporakis.