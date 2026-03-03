MEA Expresses Concern Over Escalating Conflict In Iran, Gulf Region
The ministry said that the safety of the Indian nationals working in the Gulf region was of utmost priority for the government.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday expressed concern over the escalating conflict in Iran and the Gulf region following US-Israel strikes on the former country.
In a statement issued here, an MEA spokesperson said that India had expressed deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026.
“Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously,” the spokesperson said.
“In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety,” added the spokesperson.
The MEA said that the safety of nearly one crore Indian citizens living and working in the Gulf region was of utmost priority. “We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them. Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy,” it said.
It further said that as a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping while citing the death of some Indian nationals who lost their lives or are missing as a result of such attacks in the last few days.
“In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard”.
The MEA said that Indian Embassies and Consulates in the affected countries remain in close touch with Indian nationals and community organizations, issuing regular advisories as appropriate. “They have also extended all possible help to those stranded by the conflict. The Embassies and Consulates will continue to be proactive in addressing various consular aspects of this conflict”.
The MEA said that it is in touch with the governments of the region as well as other key partners. “The Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister have held discussions with their counterparts. The government will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and take relevant decisions in the national interest,” added the MEA.
Read More: