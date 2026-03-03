ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Expresses Concern Over Escalating Conflict In Iran, Gulf Region

Members of Shia community stage a protest to condemn the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, killed in the US-Israeli airstrikes, in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday expressed concern over the escalating conflict in Iran and the Gulf region following US-Israel strikes on the former country.

In a statement issued here, an MEA spokesperson said that India had expressed deep concern at the commencement of the conflict in Iran and the Gulf region on 28 February 2026.

“Even at that time, India had urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritize the safety of civilians. Unfortunately, in the holy month of Ramadan, the situation in the region has deteriorated significantly and continuously,” the spokesperson said.

“In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt. As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety,” added the spokesperson.

The MEA said that the safety of nearly one crore Indian citizens living and working in the Gulf region was of utmost priority. “We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them. Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy,” it said.