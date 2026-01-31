ETV Bharat / bharat

'Trashy Ruminations': MEA Dismisses Reference To PM Modi's 2017 Israel Visit In Epstein Email

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday dismissed the references made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel in 2017 in an email that is purportedly part of the recently released Epstein Files. The MEA stated the reference as the trashy ruminations of a convicted criminal.

"We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel. Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

The purported Epstein's email sent on July 9, 2017, to one Jabor Y reads: "The Indian Prime Minister Modi took advice and danced and sang in Israel for the benefit of the US president. They had met a few weeks ago. IT WORKED!"