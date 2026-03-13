ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Trashes Pakistan's 'storytelling' Over Recent Pak-Taliban Border Conflict

New Delhi: India on Thursday trashed Islamabad's allegations of an Indian hand in the recent clashes between Pakistani troops and the Taliban and asserted that no amount of "storytelling" will alter the fact that Pakistan backs cross-border terrorism.

New Delhi also rejected Pakistan's criticism of the India-Canada uranium deal, describing Islamabad's reaction to it as "ludicrous" and an attempt to distract attention from its own "abysmal record".

It has become "second nature" for Pakistan to blame India for its misdeeds, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Islamabad's allegations relating to the Pakistan-Taliban border conflict.

"I would like to say that we reject such baseless allegations. It has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for its misdeeds," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"As a state sponsor of terrorism for decades, Pakistan has zero credibility when it comes to cross-border terrorism. No amount of storytelling is going to alter this reality, nor is anyone fooled by Pakistan's assumed victimhood," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question on the issue.

Pakistan had accused Afghanistan's Taliban of becoming India's "proxy".

The border regions between Pakistan and Afghanistan witnessed a fresh spell of deadly conflict in the last couple of weeks.