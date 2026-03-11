ETV Bharat / bharat

MEA Says Welfare Of Indian diaspora "Utmost Priority", Confirms Death Of Two Nationals In West Asia Conflict

New Delhi: The Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Randhir Jasiwal, on Wednesday confirmed that the two Indian nationals have lost their lives and one still remains missing amid the ongoing West Asian conflict.

During the Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia here, the MEA spokesperson reiterated that the welfare and safety of India's large diaspora in the region remain the government's "utmost priority" as the conflict continues to escalate.

"As you know, we have a large diaspora in GCC countries, numbering around 10 million. The welfare of our diaspora is of utmost priority and importance to us," the MEA Spokesperson said.

The MEA stated that the casualties occurred when Indian nationals were aboard merchant vessels that were attacked in conflict-affected waters, adding that several Indians have also sustained injuries in the Gulf region amid the conflict, including one person hurt in Israel and another reportedly injured in Dubai.

"As for the casualties, we have lost two Indian nationals, and one remains missing. We express our condolences to their families. The incidents of death and the missing person occurred when they were on merchant vessels that came under attack," Jaiswal said.

"A few Indians have also been injured in the GCC region. One person was injured in Israel, and there are reports of another individual being injured in Dubai. The MEA is in regular touch with them," he added.