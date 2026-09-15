ETV Bharat / bharat

'Gimmicks': India on Pakistan's fresh announcement on Masood Azhar bounty

New Delhi: India on Tuesday dismissed as "gimmicks" Pakistan's fresh announcement of a seven million rupees bounty on Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, demanding that Islamabad take "concrete action" to combat terrorism.

Pakistan has maintained the bounty on Azhar, who continues to be listed in the country's Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) "Red Book" of most-wanted terrorists. Azhar remains wanted in India for major terror attacks, including the 2001 Parliament strike, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2016 Pathankot airbase assault and the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

"Such gimmicks and hoodwinking by Pakistan is nothing new. We have seen similar gimmicks in the past as well," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing, responding to a question on Pakistan maintaining the bounty on Azhar.

"For a state sponsor of terrorism to make such phoney announcements, we all know how hollow it is. Pakistan must take concrete action and not make phoney announcements. It is of no consequence," Jaiswal added.

India has for years accused Pakistan of sheltering Azhar, while Pakistan has maintained that he fled to Afghanistan - a claim rejected by Afghanistan's Taliban government.

For the last few years, Islamabad has claimed that the JeM founder has been operating from Afghanistan. However, last week the Taliban regime dismissed Pakistan's repeated claims, with a senior Afghan Foreign Ministry official saying he is not in the country.

Islamabad's fresh announcement on the reward for information on Azhar came as it faces pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to crack down on terror groups and their leadership. The Paris-based global watchdog is set to review Pakistan's anti-terrorism efforts at its upcoming plenary.