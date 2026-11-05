ETV Bharat / bharat

'MDR Affects Only A Small Fraction Of Users': NPCI Defends UPI Fee In Supreme Court

New Delhi: Defending the newly imposed UPI transaction charges, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) told the Supreme Court that the levy is justified, opposing a plea filed by advocate Anjan Datta challenging it.

The affidavit said the charge under the MDR (Merchant Discount Rate) is attracted only to a small fraction, i.e., approximately 4 per cent, of Person to Merchant transactions that exceed Rs 2,000. Thus, a measure confined so narrowly in its incidence affords less scope for merchants to recalibrate their pricing across their entire customer base merely because of a charge that arises only occasionally and only above a defined value, it added.

Accordingly, the apprehension that the MDR Framework will result in price revision is also misconceived, it added.

The affidavit added that additionally, the very class of small merchants and street vendors whom the petitioner fears will bear this indirect burden as an increased operational cost, is the class the MDR Framework goes out of its way to shield, consistent with its overall intent of ensuring the long-term sustainability of the UPI ecosystem.

The affidavit said merchants receiving up to Rs 1 lakh per month through UPI QR codes continue to enjoy zero MDR in its entirety, and also enjoy the benefit of a dedicated fund, financed by a 5 per cent contribution from MDR collections, created specifically to promote UPI adoption among small merchants with an annual turnover of up to Rs 20 lakh.

The affidavit said a framework that excludes small merchants from the charge altogether, and that further commits a share of the very revenue it generates to their continued digital inclusion, cannot be said to be working toward the digital exclusion of that same class.