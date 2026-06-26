MDMK Set To Quit DMK Alliance; Sirkazhi MLA's Absence Sparks Speculation
Vaiko is expected to announce the party's final decision after the General Council meeting and he will address the media at 3.30 pm on Saturday.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Chennai: The Marumalrchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) convened its high-level committee meeting at the party headquarters in Egmore on Friday amid strong indications that the party is preparing to formally withdraw from its nine-year-old alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
The meeting was chaired by MDMK Presidium Chairman Auditor Arjunaraj and attended by party General Secretary Vaiko, Deputy General Secretaries Rokaiya, Boominathan and Jeevan, along with other senior office-bearers.
According to party sources, the meeting discussed resolutions to be placed before the MDMK General Council, which is scheduled to meet on Saturday at Vijayasree Mahal in Anna Nagar. Among the key issues under discussion is the party's proposed exit from the DMK-led alliance, of which it has been a constituent since 2017.
Vaiko is expected to announce the party's final decision after the General Council meeting, and will address the media at 3.30 pm on Saturday.
The party is expected to move closer to the ruling dispensation in the state, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of the TVK. The move would mark a major political realignment in Tamil Nadu, where several former DMK allies, including the VCK, IUML, CPI and CPI(M), have already extended support to the TVK-led dispensation.
Unlike those parties, the MDMK could not openly back the new government as its two MLAs were elected as part of the DMK-led alliance in the recent elections under the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol. Of the two seats the party won, Rajendran emerged victorious from Kadayanallur, and Senthil Selvan from Sirkazhi.
While both legislators were formally invited to Friday's High-Level Committee meeting, only Kadayanallur MLA Rajendran attended. Sirkazhi MLA Senthil Selvan was absent.
His absence has triggered political speculation, particularly amid unconfirmed reports that MDMK legislators could be asked to resign if the party formally severs ties with the DMK. They would then be asked to contest the byelections under their own symbol. If reelected, they could then extend support to the ruling alliance. However, the party has not issued any official statement regarding the reasons for Senthil Selvan's absence or any possible resignation of its MLAs.
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