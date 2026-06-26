ETV Bharat / bharat

MDMK Set To Quit DMK Alliance; Sirkazhi MLA's Absence Sparks Speculation

Chennai: The Marumalrchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) convened its high-level committee meeting at the party headquarters in Egmore on Friday amid strong indications that the party is preparing to formally withdraw from its nine-year-old alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The meeting was chaired by MDMK Presidium Chairman Auditor Arjunaraj and attended by party General Secretary Vaiko, Deputy General Secretaries Rokaiya, Boominathan and Jeevan, along with other senior office-bearers.

According to party sources, the meeting discussed resolutions to be placed before the MDMK General Council, which is scheduled to meet on Saturday at Vijayasree Mahal in Anna Nagar. Among the key issues under discussion is the party's proposed exit from the DMK-led alliance, of which it has been a constituent since 2017.

Vaiko is expected to announce the party's final decision after the General Council meeting, and will address the media at 3.30 pm on Saturday.