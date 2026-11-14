MD Sailaja Kiron Inaugurates 136th Branch Of Margadarsi In Telangana's Medchal
Members from diverse backgrounds are part of Margadarsi, using the platform to plan for their future, she said.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 10:11 PM IST
Hyderabad: Margadarsi Managing Director Sailaja Kiron on Saturday said the organisation always stands as a pillar of support for the dreams of the middle class. She was speaking after inaugurating a new branch of Margadarsi Chit Fund in Medchal, Telangana.
On this occasion, she handed over chit slips to the new subscribers. With the addition of this branch in Medchal, the total number of Margadarsi branches has reached 136.
Sailaja Kiron noted that people from all walks of life are members of Margadarsi Chit Fund. She explained that it allows individuals to accumulate significant savings through easy, manageable instalments, helping them meet various financial needs.
She added that by saving with Margadarsi, one need not worry about where to source funds when an urgent requirement arises.
Members from diverse backgrounds are part of Margadarsi, using the platform to plan for their future, she added.
Since financial needs tend to arise every two to three years, cultivating a habit of saving—ideally 30–40% of one’s income—is highly beneficial. Through easy instalments, one can build a substantial corpus, which can then be reinvested.
"Margadarsi ensures prompt payouts. By saving with this organisation, you will never have to face the uncertainty of where to turn for funds when the need arises. All needs will be met," said Sailaja Kiron.
The Managing Director of Margadarsi stated that the organisation continuously implements changes to ensure better service for its customers. She announced that 10 new branches will be opened soon.
Sailaja Kiron further mentioned that Margadarsi plans to expand its operations into several other states, including Odisha.
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