ETV Bharat / bharat

MD Sailaja Kiron Inaugurates 136th Branch Of Margadarsi In Telangana's Medchal

Margadarsi Managing Director Sailaja Kiron inaugurated the 136th branch of the organisation in Medchal, Telangana on Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Margadarsi Managing Director Sailaja Kiron on Saturday said the organisation always stands as a pillar of support for the dreams of the middle class. She was speaking after inaugurating a new branch of Margadarsi Chit Fund in Medchal, Telangana.

On this occasion, she handed over chit slips to the new subscribers. With the addition of this branch in Medchal, the total number of Margadarsi branches has reached 136.

Sailaja Kiron noted that people from all walks of life are members of Margadarsi Chit Fund. She explained that it allows individuals to accumulate significant savings through easy, manageable instalments, helping them meet various financial needs. She added that by saving with Margadarsi, one need not worry about where to source funds when an urgent requirement arises. Members from diverse backgrounds are part of Margadarsi, using the platform to plan for their future, she added.