ETV Bharat / bharat

MCD Sealing: CIC Recommends Consolidated Database For Tracking Cases, Flags Dependence On JEs

New Delhi: The Central Information Commission (CIC) has flagged the absence of a consolidated record to track FIRs lodged over broken or tampered seals on buildings sealed for unauthorised construction and recommended that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi put in place a systematic mechanism for monitoring such cases.

The CIC said the absence of such a record "significantly limits" effective supervision and periodic review of FIR-related action by senior authorities. Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari passed the order while hearing three RTI appeals concerning sealing, de-sealing and broken or tampered seals on properties in Quresh Nagar.

The MCD informed the commission that 133 properties had been sealed and five properties de-sealed during the relevant period. It also said that in cases involving broken seals, FIRs were lodged by the junior engineer (JE) concerned. However, when asked whether a consolidated register or other systematic record was maintained, the civic body "categorically stated that no such register or consolidated record is maintained".

The CIC said this "significantly limits" effective supervision and periodic review of FIR-related action by senior authorities and also observed that the process remained substantially dependent on the discretion of individual JEs, creating scope for "inconsistent practices" and inadequate accountability.

The commission also pulled up the MCD for its initial response to the RTI application, noting that the PIO had denied all the information by mechanically invoking Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act on the ground that it related to third parties.

It noted that the information sought was essentially record-based and that only after the commission's hearing notice did the MCD furnish a revised reply, disclosing the number of properties sealed and de-sealed and details of the Junior Engineers responsible for the action.