MCD Sealing: CIC Recommends Consolidated Database For Tracking Cases, Flags Dependence On JEs
The Commission said that the absence of the record "significantly limits" effective supervision and periodic review of FIR-related action by senior authorities.
By PTI
Published : September 28, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Information Commission (CIC) has flagged the absence of a consolidated record to track FIRs lodged over broken or tampered seals on buildings sealed for unauthorised construction and recommended that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi put in place a systematic mechanism for monitoring such cases.
The CIC said the absence of such a record "significantly limits" effective supervision and periodic review of FIR-related action by senior authorities. Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari passed the order while hearing three RTI appeals concerning sealing, de-sealing and broken or tampered seals on properties in Quresh Nagar.
The MCD informed the commission that 133 properties had been sealed and five properties de-sealed during the relevant period. It also said that in cases involving broken seals, FIRs were lodged by the junior engineer (JE) concerned. However, when asked whether a consolidated register or other systematic record was maintained, the civic body "categorically stated that no such register or consolidated record is maintained".
The CIC said this "significantly limits" effective supervision and periodic review of FIR-related action by senior authorities and also observed that the process remained substantially dependent on the discretion of individual JEs, creating scope for "inconsistent practices" and inadequate accountability.
The commission also pulled up the MCD for its initial response to the RTI application, noting that the PIO had denied all the information by mechanically invoking Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act on the ground that it related to third parties.
It noted that the information sought was essentially record-based and that only after the commission's hearing notice did the MCD furnish a revised reply, disclosing the number of properties sealed and de-sealed and details of the Junior Engineers responsible for the action.
The CIC said the belated disclosure did not cure the PIO's failure to provide available information within the statutory time limit. The commission held PIO-cum-Executive Engineer (B)-I, MCD, responsible for the lapse and imposed a penalty of Rs 5,000 under Section 20(1) of the RTI Act.
Under Section 25(5) of the RTI Act, the CIC advised the MCD commissioner to consider putting in place a uniform system for the "upfront and proactive disclosure/maintenance of records" relating to FIRs issued in cases of broken or tampered seals.
It suggested that a consolidated register or database may contain details such as the property or file reference, date of detection of the broken seal, nature of violation, FIR date and number, police station, officer responsible for initiating action, present status and subsequent action taken.
The record should be updated periodically and placed under the supervision of a senior officer, it said. The commission further advised that general and non-sensitive information relating to such enforcement action be considered for proactive disclosure under Section 4 of the RTI Act so that people do not have to file individual RTI applications for information routinely generated and maintained by the public authority.
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