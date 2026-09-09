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MCD Begins Demolition Of Dangerous Building Near Satya Niketan Collapse Site; Two More Arrested

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) personnel dismantle an unsafe adjacent structure following the multi-storey building collapse tragedy at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun the controlled demolition of a building adjoining the site of the September 6 Satya Niketan collapse. The building had been declared dangerous and was evacuated after the neighbouring five-storey paying guest (PG) building collapsed, killing seven people.

The action comes as the Delhi government steps up scrutiny of unsafe buildings and PG accommodations across the national capital. The police investigation into the collapse is also widening, with the arrest of a PG operator and a labour contractor.

Students sit near their belongings as they vacate their PGs adjacent to the Satya Niketan PG building that collapsed on Sunday near Delhi University's South Campus, following a demolition order by the MCD. (PTI)

MCD's Action Begins

The MCD started demolishing the adjoining building on Wednesday after declaring it unsafe. The structure housed a girls' PG and the students had already been evacuated and were returning only to collect their belongings before the demolition, officials said.

The demolition will stop in the evening and is expected to resume Thursday morning. The civic body had earlier ordered the owner or occupier of the property to bring down the structure, citing a threat to residents and neighbouring buildings.

The action follows directions from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who has asked the MCD to take strict action against illegal construction, including demolition wherever required. She has also directed senior civic officials to remain present on the ground during the exercise.

The Chief Minister has ordered intensive inspections of PG hostels across Delhi and directed officials to take action wherever they find unauthorised construction. Officials have also been asked to examine building records to determine when illegal construction took place and under whose jurisdiction it occurred.

The MCD has also stepped up its wider action against unauthorised construction. On Monday, the civic body demolished seven properties, sealed two structures and issued 26 show-cause notices. It also issued four sealing notices and 12 demolition orders.

Debris litters the site during ongoing demolition and clearing operations after a multi-storey building collapse tragedy at Satya Niketan, New Delhi, on Wednesday. (PTI)

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