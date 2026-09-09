MCD Begins Demolition Of Dangerous Building Near Satya Niketan Collapse Site; Two More Arrested
The latest action follows a deadly collapse that raised concerns about building maintenance, repair work, unauthorised construction and safety standards in rented accommodations.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun the controlled demolition of a building adjoining the site of the September 6 Satya Niketan collapse. The building had been declared dangerous and was evacuated after the neighbouring five-storey paying guest (PG) building collapsed, killing seven people.
The action comes as the Delhi government steps up scrutiny of unsafe buildings and PG accommodations across the national capital. The police investigation into the collapse is also widening, with the arrest of a PG operator and a labour contractor.
MCD's Action Begins
The MCD started demolishing the adjoining building on Wednesday after declaring it unsafe. The structure housed a girls' PG and the students had already been evacuated and were returning only to collect their belongings before the demolition, officials said.
The demolition will stop in the evening and is expected to resume Thursday morning. The civic body had earlier ordered the owner or occupier of the property to bring down the structure, citing a threat to residents and neighbouring buildings.
The action follows directions from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who has asked the MCD to take strict action against illegal construction, including demolition wherever required. She has also directed senior civic officials to remain present on the ground during the exercise.
The Chief Minister has ordered intensive inspections of PG hostels across Delhi and directed officials to take action wherever they find unauthorised construction. Officials have also been asked to examine building records to determine when illegal construction took place and under whose jurisdiction it occurred.
The MCD has also stepped up its wider action against unauthorised construction. On Monday, the civic body demolished seven properties, sealed two structures and issued 26 show-cause notices. It also issued four sealing notices and 12 demolition orders.
Police Probe Widens After Seven Deaths
Delhi Police has now arrested Sudhanshu, one of the operators of the "Hostel Daze" PG run from the collapsed building. Labour contractor Sanoj, who allegedly oversaw repair work at the property, was also apprehended in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, and brought for examination.
Earlier, police arrested property owner Urmila Gupta, her husband Hariram Gupta and their son Mahesh Gupta. Police sent Hariram and Urmila to 14 days' judicial custody, while they remanded Mahesh to two days of police custody.
Police said Mahesh told investigators he managed the property's maintenance on his parents' behalf. The building had been leased to Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu in August 2025, who were operating the PG under the name "Hostel Daze".
The investigation is also focusing on repair work carried out shortly before the collapse. According to police, the basement had been under repair for about eight to 10 days because waste and rainwater had accumulated there. Work was also underway on the ground floor for an extension intended for commercial use.
The five-storey building collapsed around 1.30 pm on Sunday, September 6. Seven people were killed, and several others were injured.
Safety Questions Move Beyond Satya Niketan
The tragedy has raised wider questions about the monitoring of old buildings, unauthorised construction and PG accommodations in Delhi.
The Supreme Court has said it will examine the Satya Niketan collapse issue pan-India. A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan has listed the matter for Thursday.
Senior advocate Ajit Sinha, a court-appointed amicus curiae in an earlier matter on compliance with the Supreme Court's directions on illegal buildings and structures, raised the issue.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government is also working on a proposed policy to regulate PG accommodations. The proposed framework includes mandatory operating licences, police and municipal verification, CCTV cameras at entrances and in common areas, visitor registers, and night guards for larger PGs.
For PGs housing 15 or more students, the proposed rules would require a licensed night guard between 10 pm and 6 am. A warden would also have to be available at or near the premises, while CCTV recordings would have to be preserved for 30 days.
The proposed policy also includes a mechanism to regulate rents and an Institutional Accommodation Committee involving colleges, students, municipal officials and police representatives.
The immediate focus, however, remains on the action at Satya Niketan and the investigation into what led to the collapse. The larger question is whether stricter inspections and enforcement can identify unsafe buildings before they become the site of another tragedy.
Also Read:
- After Satya Niketan Building Collapse; Students Raise Questions On PG Safety In Delhi, State Proposes New Policy
- Delhi Police Bins Claims Of Network Jammers At Satya Niketan Rescue Site
- Satya Niketan Building Collapse: How Illegal Construction, FAR Violations And Regulatory Gaps Put Delhi Buildings At Risk