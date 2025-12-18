MCC Announces Special Stray Vacancy Round For NEET UG 2025 Admissions
The Medical Counselling Committee has opened a counselling round to fill vacant MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing seats under the All India Quota.
Kota: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the Special Stray Vacancy Round to fill the remaining vacant seats in medical colleges after the conclusion of the NEET UG 2025 admission process.
MCC is the central body under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) & Ministry of Health, responsible for conducting online counselling for admissions to MBBS, BDS, PG, and Super Specialty medical/dental courses.
The regular admission process based on NEET UG 2025 had ended on November 20. However, the MCC has given the candidates another chance to secure admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses through the Special Stray Vacancy Round. The counselling for MBBS will be held between December 18 and 31, and the complete schedule has been released.
Parijat Mishra, a career counselling expert from a private coaching institute in Rajasthan's Kota, explained that several seats are vacant as the candidates did not join the allotted colleges in the stipulated time. "A significant number of MBBS seats are still available, giving eligible candidates another opportunity," Mishra said.
According to the schedule released by MCC late Wednesday, the registration process for the Special Stray Vacancy Round for MBBS will begin on December 18 and close on December 20.
The seat allotment process will be conducted on December 22, and the results will be declared on December 23. Candidates who are allotted seats will have to report in person to the respective colleges with original documents between December 24 and 31.
A total of 67 MBBS seats across 23 government and 44 deemed universities will be filled in this counselling round. The list can be accessed here. In addition, 147 dental seats and 51 BSc Nursing (Honours) seats.
For the BDS and BSc Nursing courses, the counselling process will be conducted separately from January 1 to January 10. The registration will begin on January 1 and close on January 2, followed by seat allotment on January 2. The results will be announced on January 3, and selected candidates will be required to report to the allotted institutions between January 4 and 10, the MCC said.
