MCC Announces Special Stray Vacancy Round For NEET UG 2025 Admissions

Kota: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the Special Stray Vacancy Round to fill the remaining vacant seats in medical colleges after the conclusion of the NEET UG 2025 admission process.

MCC is the central body under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) & Ministry of Health, responsible for conducting online counselling for admissions to MBBS, BDS, PG, and Super Specialty medical/dental courses.

The regular admission process based on NEET UG 2025 had ended on November 20. However, the MCC has given the candidates another chance to secure admission to MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing courses through the Special Stray Vacancy Round. The counselling for MBBS will be held between December 18 and 31, and the complete schedule has been released.

Parijat Mishra, a career counselling expert from a private coaching institute in Rajasthan's Kota, explained that several seats are vacant as the candidates did not join the allotted colleges in the stipulated time. "A significant number of MBBS seats are still available, giving eligible candidates another opportunity," Mishra said.

According to the schedule released by MCC late Wednesday, the registration process for the Special Stray Vacancy Round for MBBS will begin on December 18 and close on December 20.