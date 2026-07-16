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May Rethink Over Delimitation Bill If Opposition's Amendments Incorporated: Raut

Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Opposition parties will resist the proposed Delimitation Bill, but if the government incorporates amendments suggested by them, then they will sit together and think it over.

He was talking to reporters in Nagpur ahead of the Sena (UBT)'s 'Ram Raksha Andolan' on Saturday against the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Notably, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday said if the Delimitation Bill- a key legislative agenda of the NDA government- is based on a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats across all states, "there would be little reason to oppose it". She, however, stressed that any decision on supporting such a proposal would be taken only after discussions within the Opposition INDIA bloc.

The government intends to bring the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill proposing to raise Lok Sabha seats to 850 and initiate delimitation in the Monsoon session of Parliament starting July 20.

To a query on Sule's comments, Raut said there's no decision yet on whether the bill will come up in this session. "When the bill does come, we will all sit down and decide, and a collective decision will be taken about what to do."

"But the news you're spreading today that the party (NCP-SP) will be split and MLAs and MPs will be poached to show their majority, and things like that have no basis," he said. The Rajya Sabha member further said they will oppose the Delimitation Bill, but if necessary amendments are made to it as suggested by them, then the Opposition can "think it over".

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently targeted Uddhav Thackeray over the 'Ram Raksha' recital protest announced by the Shiv Sena (UBT) president. He said staging an agitation without knowledge of Ram Raksha (a Sanskrit hymn of praise dedicated to Lord Ram) is not appropriate.

Asked about Fadnavis’s remarks, Raut said the issue is not whether one knows Ram Raksha, but that they should respond to the "theft" of donations from the Ram temple. "Whether we want to recite Ram Raksha, how we want to recite, we will look at that...do not tell us that. The question for you (Fadnavis) is - a theft occurred at the Ram Temple and a donation box of Rs 550 crore was stolen. In the last 12 years, nearly Rs 13,000 crore have been looted, do you accept that or not?" he asked.

"They don't answer these questions. Whether we know Ram Raksha or not, we will show it to you. But can you speak about your people who were involved in the theft at the Ram Temple?" Raut questioned.