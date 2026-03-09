'May Look Innocuous But Made For Major Tax Evaders': SC On Plea Against Income Tax Provision On Search, Seizure
The bench, led by CJI Surya Kant, observed that the provision may initially look innocuous, but is designed to catch big fish.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 9, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea challenging the scope of search and seizure powers under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, citing its potential for misuse by authorities.
The bench observed that the provision may initially look innocuous, but is designed to catch big fish. Section 132 of the Income Tax Act empowers IT officials to conduct a search and seizure when they have "reason to believe" that a person has undisclosed income, assets or documents.
The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing a PIL challenging the scope of search and seizure powers under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act on the ground that it has the potential of misuse by the authorities. The bench said that such provisions were enacted to deal with big tax evaders and added that the statutory powers were neither uncontrolled nor unbridled.
The bench observed, "We cannot second-guess a provision to the extent of the remedy provided. Remedy is good enough for us." The bench was not convinced by the contention of senior advocate Sanjay Hegde that the provision was unconstitutional. "This is an initial apprehension. There are provisions which are sometimes innocuously made but which look like they can be misused... so, courts may have to examine them later…", observed the bench.
The CJI observed that some provisions capable of misuse are streamlined over time, adding, "These provisions are often for the big tax evaders, etc."
The counsel argued that the provision exempted tax officers from disclosing the reasons for the search to the assessee or the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.
The bench pointed to the practical challenges of issuing prior notice in search and seizure cases, particularly in the digital era. The bench said giving advance notice could defeat the very purpose of an investigation, as electronic evidence can be easily destroyed.
It was argued before the bench that the impugned provision grants excessive power to tax authorities. The counsel stressed that it exposes not only the alleged tax evader but also third parties to coercive action.
The bench said that if notice is given for search and seizure, there is a potential for destroying the evidence. It added that the best way to thwart such an investigation against digital records is to destroy the device itself. The CJI said the statutory powers were neither uncontrolled nor unbridled.
After hearing submissions, the bench made it clear it was not keen to entertain the plea, leading to its withdrawal. The bench, however, allowed PIL petitioner Vishwaprasad Alva to approach the Centre with a representation seeking modifications or clarifications regarding the provision.
