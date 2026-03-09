ETV Bharat / bharat

'May Look Innocuous But Made For Major Tax Evaders': SC On Plea Against Income Tax Provision On Search, Seizure

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea challenging the scope of search and seizure powers under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, citing its potential for misuse by authorities.

The bench observed that the provision may initially look innocuous, but is designed to catch big fish. Section 132 of the Income Tax Act empowers IT officials to conduct a search and seizure when they have "reason to believe" that a person has undisclosed income, assets or documents.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, was hearing a PIL challenging the scope of search and seizure powers under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act on the ground that it has the potential of misuse by the authorities. The bench said that such provisions were enacted to deal with big tax evaders and added that the statutory powers were neither uncontrolled nor unbridled.

The bench observed, "We cannot second-guess a provision to the extent of the remedy provided. Remedy is good enough for us." The bench was not convinced by the contention of senior advocate Sanjay Hegde that the provision was unconstitutional. "This is an initial apprehension. There are provisions which are sometimes innocuously made but which look like they can be misused... so, courts may have to examine them later…", observed the bench.

The CJI observed that some provisions capable of misuse are streamlined over time, adding, "These provisions are often for the big tax evaders, etc."

The counsel argued that the provision exempted tax officers from disclosing the reasons for the search to the assessee or the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal.