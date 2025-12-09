Matsya 6000 Was Centre Of Attraction At India International Science Festival In Panchkula
Panchkula: A model of Matsya 6000, a submarine capable of transporting explorers to a depth of 6,000 meters with the ability to gather useful data by going deep into the ocean, has been the centre of attraction at the 11th India International Science Festival (IISF) at Dussehra Ground in Panchkula. It is India's first manned deep-sea submersible.
Ramesh Raju, a member of the Indian Ocean Science and Technology team attending the IISF, disclosed, "Only four countries worldwide have the apparatus that can dive deeper than 6,000 meters, and India is one of these countries capable of transporting explorers to depths of 6,000 meters with the Matsya 6000. This vessel can carry three people at a time."
He explained that although this submarine completes its full cycle in 12 hours, it can cover 96 hours in an emergency.
"Atmospheric pressure increases after every 10 meters in water. Consequently, the pressure increases significantly at 6,000 meters. However, the Matsya 6000 has been designed to handle this pressure easily," he said.
Ramesh Raju is the first person in India to go more than 4,500 meters deep into the ocean with the Matsya 6000. He is now attempting to reach the depth of 6,000 meters.
Matsya 6000 weighs approximately 25 tons. It will allow the study of seafloor minerals, flora, fauna and geology of the ocean. Until now, not much ocean-related research has been conducted in the country. But now India is in a position to gain strength in this area with Matsya 6000 as a key part of the Deep Ocean Mission.
Apart from Matsya 6000, there were other scientific equipment that showcased India's prowess in the field of science and technology. Among these was an indigenous electric tractor for small farmers that is compact, economical, has zero emissions and low maintenance. It features a lithium-ion battery with solar charging.
While the price of this small electric tractor is currently estimated at around Rs 700,000, the manufacturer is in talks with the Indian government for subsidies that will make it available to the farmers at around Rs 400,000. Its battery will need to be replaced after around five years. The battery is currently priced at around Rs 200,000.
Those attending the event from December 6 to 9 have been able to take a 360-degree virtual tour of Antarctica. Wearing a virtual reality headset, the people felt as if they had physically landed in Antarctica amid towering snow-capped cliffs, icy winds, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) satellite dome, snow-capped vehicles, research centres nestled in the middle of the ice and the snow all around.
Ajit Kumar of the Ministry of Earth Sciences explained, "The screens installed in the exhibition attempted to convey that if there is more activity in the polar regions, the temperature will rise and the ice will melt. This will cause the sea to rise and increase the problem of flooding in coastal areas."
He said that while India strives to control tourism in Antarctica, France and some other countries are in favour of increasing tourism there. He added that on account of the depletion of mineral resources, the Indian government has begun searching for alternatives. This has led to the exploration of the ocean with the assistance of the Ministry of Earth Sciences.
"Only three to four per cent of the ocean has been explored, and much remains to be discovered. Therefore, India is now exploring the ocean, and efforts are being made to extract minerals from there," Ajit Kumar underlined.
He said that his department has been engaged in research for about 25 years, and the availability of the latest equipment has strengthened it.
Meanwhile, participating in the discussion on ‘New Age Technologies - Vision 2047’ at the event, Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, said the event's objective was to bring together academia and industry to foster greater collaboration.
"This is the era of AI (artificial intelligence), which is considered a key technology of the future. By properly utilising AI tools, effective solutions to any problem can be found," he said while urging scientists to use AI cautiously in the interest of society so that its meaningful benefits can be reaped.
Khattar, a former Haryana Chief Minister, placed special emphasis on the use of AI in the energy sector, saying, "AI can play an important role in smart metering and the operation of electrical equipment as per requirement, which can significantly reduce costs."
Talking about AI’s utility in housing, he said, "Houses can be designed in such a way that they are not too cold in winter and not too hot in summer. AI can play an important role here."
