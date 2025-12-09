ETV Bharat / bharat

Matsya 6000 Was Centre Of Attraction At India International Science Festival In Panchkula

Panchkula: A model of Matsya 6000, a submarine capable of transporting explorers to a depth of 6,000 meters with the ability to gather useful data by going deep into the ocean, has been the centre of attraction at the 11th India International Science Festival (IISF) at Dussehra Ground in Panchkula. It is India's first manned deep-sea submersible.

Ramesh Raju, a member of the Indian Ocean Science and Technology team attending the IISF, disclosed, "Only four countries worldwide have the apparatus that can dive deeper than 6,000 meters, and India is one of these countries capable of transporting explorers to depths of 6,000 meters with the Matsya 6000. This vessel can carry three people at a time."

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the India International Science Festival (ETV Bharat)

He explained that although this submarine completes its full cycle in 12 hours, it can cover 96 hours in an emergency.

"Atmospheric pressure increases after every 10 meters in water. Consequently, the pressure increases significantly at 6,000 meters. However, the Matsya 6000 has been designed to handle this pressure easily," he said.

Ramesh Raju is the first person in India to go more than 4,500 meters deep into the ocean with the Matsya 6000. He is now attempting to reach the depth of 6,000 meters.

Matsya 6000 weighs approximately 25 tons. It will allow the study of seafloor minerals, flora, fauna and geology of the ocean. Until now, not much ocean-related research has been conducted in the country. But now India is in a position to gain strength in this area with Matsya 6000 as a key part of the Deep Ocean Mission.

Apart from Matsya 6000, there were other scientific equipment that showcased India's prowess in the field of science and technology. Among these was an indigenous electric tractor for small farmers that is compact, economical, has zero emissions and low maintenance. It features a lithium-ion battery with solar charging.

While the price of this small electric tractor is currently estimated at around Rs 700,000, the manufacturer is in talks with the Indian government for subsidies that will make it available to the farmers at around Rs 400,000. Its battery will need to be replaced after around five years. The battery is currently priced at around Rs 200,000.