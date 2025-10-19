ETV Bharat / bharat

Mathura: Banke Bihari Temple’s Treasury Room Opened After 49 years

Mathura: The ‘Toshkhana’ (treasury) of the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, which had been locked since 1971, was opened on Saturday on the orders of a high-powered committee constituted by the Supreme Court.

The ‘Toshkhana’ is the room located adjacent to the temple’s sanctum sanctorum. The Supreme Court, in its August 2025 order, had constituted a 12-member high-powered interim committee headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Ashok Kumar to look after the day-to-day affairs of the temple.

“The room was opened under the supervision of a civil judge junior division with other members, including four Goswami members. There was some difficulty in opening the room. The process started at 1 pm and was finished at 5 pm, when the room was sealed again. Some brass utensils and wooden items were found, and no precious metal was found. Some boxes and wooden boxes were also found,” ADM (Finance and Revenue) Dr Pankaj Kumar Verma said.

Most of the work is complete, the room may be opened on the next date decided by the civil judge junior division for completion of the remaining work, the ADM said. The auditor’s team has made an inventory of the items found in the room, he added.

The Goswami community was opposing the move. A member of the high-powered committee, Shailendra Goswami, said the room shouldn’t have been opened in the first place. “I have opposed the move and even wrote letters,” he said.

“This is an interim committee, not a permanent one; the Honourable Supreme Court constituted it to ensure facilitation of ‘darshans’ to devotees only. The committee should not interfere elsewhere. They are taking undue advantage and usurping authority. Why are they opening the room, and what do they want to prove?” Shailendra Goswami said.