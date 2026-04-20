ETV Bharat / bharat

Mastermind Of GST Fraud Of Rs 1,825 Crore Arrested By DGGI

New Delhi: The Directorate General of GST Intelligence, Ahmedabad Zonal Unit on Monday arrested Kapil Chugh, the mastermind of GST refund fraud, from IGI Airport upon his return from Dubai.

Chugh had evaded investigation and did not respond to multiple summons (22) issued by DGGI, Ahmedabad and never joined investigations. He had fled to Dubai after committing GST refund fraud amounting to approximately Rs 1,825 crore across multiple jurisdictions.

Investigation revealed Chugh, along with his associate Vipin Sharma, devised and operated a well-structured arrangement for fraudulent availment of Input Tax Credit (ITC) and subsequent encashment through refund claims on account of zero-rated supplies. Chugh emerged as the key mastermind and habitual economic offender who controlled the entire network through dummy firms, employees and close associates.

The entities were created using borrowed KYC documents and were found to be non-functional or lacking infrastructure, manpower and genuine business activity at the declared premises. The dummy proprietors/directors were merely name lenders and were compensated with fixed monthly cash payments.

All operational activities including GST registration, invoice generation, banking operations, filing of returns and submission of refund claims were handled centrally by the masterminds.

The masterminds generated fraudulent ITC by arranging fake purchase invoices without actual receipt of goods. High-value tobacco products were shown in invoices to create substantial ITC. These invoices were circulated through multiple intermediary firms forming a layered chain of transactions. The ITC so generated was passed from one entity to another through paper transactions, thereby creating an artificial trail of trading activity. This layering enabled the masterminds to introduce ineligible ITC into the GST chain and subsequently accumulate the same in selected entities which were projected as exporters, particularly from Kandla Special Economic Zone (KASEZ).