ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Master Plan 2047 Sheds Height Curbs, Changes Land Pooling Rules, Resolves Mixed Land Use Issue

New Delhi: The long-awaited 'Master Plan-2047' (MPD-2047) for the planned development of the national capital, Delhi, has been notified. However, several key changes and amendments to accelerate the city's infrastructure development are expected in the coming two months. Officials state that the administration has now become fully active regarding issues ranging from the land pooling policy to roads designated for mixed land use.

Changes In Land Pooling Rules

According to officials, significant amendments to the Delhi Development (DDA) Act are required to implement the land pooling policy on the ground and resolve existing hurdles. Already, technical difficulties over the formation of consortia and other procedures have arisen. Solutions to these issues are in the final stages, and the amendments will be officially implemented within the next month.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman will act as the chief nodal officer for the entire process. He will be responsible for coordinating between various departments, ensuring parallel infrastructure development in land pooling zones, and establishing a dialogue with civic bodies to extend the scheme's benefits to the general public.

Resolving Issue Of Mixed Land Use Roads

The matter concerning 351 mixed land-use roads in Delhi has been pending in the High Court for a long time, preventing a concrete solution. Following a recent court ruling, the administration has been granted a two-month window. It is worth noting that these are the same areas and roads — like MG Road and Lajpat Nagar — where sealing drives were previously conducted. Officials state that resolutions for these complications will also be found within the next two months.

Few Restrictions On Highrise Construction

Given the limited land availability and rapidly growing population in Delhi, Master Plan-2047 includes clear provisions to steer the city's development towards vertical growth. Under this initiative, significant relaxations have been granted regarding development control norms. Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has clarified that height-related restrictions have been lifted from most parts of Delhi.