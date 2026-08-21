Delhi Master Plan 2047 Sheds Height Curbs, Changes Land Pooling Rules, Resolves Mixed Land Use Issue
More changes, amendments to accelerate city's infrastructure development expected in coming two months, but doubts remain over feasibility of vertical growth plan, reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST|
Updated : August 21, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The long-awaited 'Master Plan-2047' (MPD-2047) for the planned development of the national capital, Delhi, has been notified. However, several key changes and amendments to accelerate the city's infrastructure development are expected in the coming two months. Officials state that the administration has now become fully active regarding issues ranging from the land pooling policy to roads designated for mixed land use.
Changes In Land Pooling Rules
According to officials, significant amendments to the Delhi Development (DDA) Act are required to implement the land pooling policy on the ground and resolve existing hurdles. Already, technical difficulties over the formation of consortia and other procedures have arisen. Solutions to these issues are in the final stages, and the amendments will be officially implemented within the next month.
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman will act as the chief nodal officer for the entire process. He will be responsible for coordinating between various departments, ensuring parallel infrastructure development in land pooling zones, and establishing a dialogue with civic bodies to extend the scheme's benefits to the general public.
Resolving Issue Of Mixed Land Use Roads
The matter concerning 351 mixed land-use roads in Delhi has been pending in the High Court for a long time, preventing a concrete solution. Following a recent court ruling, the administration has been granted a two-month window. It is worth noting that these are the same areas and roads — like MG Road and Lajpat Nagar — where sealing drives were previously conducted. Officials state that resolutions for these complications will also be found within the next two months.
Few Restrictions On Highrise Construction
Given the limited land availability and rapidly growing population in Delhi, Master Plan-2047 includes clear provisions to steer the city's development towards vertical growth. Under this initiative, significant relaxations have been granted regarding development control norms. Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has clarified that height-related restrictions have been lifted from most parts of Delhi.
Limited restrictions will now apply only to sensitive areas such as the Lutyens' Zone, the vicinity of the airport, and low-density zones. This historic decision paves the way for the construction of modern buildings in the capital that could rise to 100 stories or more.
Old rules have been revised, enabling development across a wider scope; until now, building heights in many parts of Delhi were confined to a range of 15-21 m, and outdated fire safety regulations posed further challenges.
The new Master Plan addresses these old hurdles by introducing greater flexibility. Maximum building heights will no longer be bound by fixed limits alone, but will instead be determined by factors such as plot size, Floor Area Ratio (FAR), setbacks, road width, and modern safety standards.
Experts Question Vertical Growth Plan
This significantly boosts the potential for constructing tall buildings — particularly through plot redevelopment, amalgamation of large plots, and development in Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) zones. However, urban affairs experts and planners have raised practical concerns.
They argue that vertical growth is insufficient on its own; the simultaneous development of public transport and basic infrastructure is equally essential. A K Jain, former DDA Commissioner (Planning), said there is little that is truly novel here. While there is talk of reducing parking requirements, adequate transport facilities are lacking.
He said, "Homes will be built, but questions about affordability and actual housing demand will remain. Vertical expansion is envisaged, yet the nature of the monitoring mechanism remains unclear. Furthermore, as this is a 20-year plan, the issue of accountability becomes difficult to address. Issues such as the demand for affordable housing, the establishment of monitoring mechanisms, and securing public consent for the redevelopment of older areas require clear and focused attention."
Jain added, "The biggest challenge lies in translating this massive development blueprint for the next two decades into reality."
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