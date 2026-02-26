ETV Bharat / bharat

'Master Of Acronyms': Congress Says Foundations Of Biotech Success Laid Before Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the "Master of Acronyms" now talks of BioE3, but like much of what he claims credit for, the essential foundations of recent successes in biotechnology are due to the foundations laid by his predecessors.

Ramesh recalled that exactly 40 years ago today, at the initiative of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, a full-fledged Union Department of Biotechnology came into being.

"India was among the first countries to do so. He handpicked Dr S. Ramachandran to be its first Secretary. Dr Ramachandran shaped, guided, and led the Dept of Biotechnology for seven years and was followed by other distinguished scientists," Ramesh said on X.

"His particular focus was building and expanding the base of vaccine production in the country. It was in its first three decades that the Dept built up the extensive infrastructure for biotech education, research, and development," he said.