Massive Weekend Rush At Tirumala As Summer Holiday Crowds Surge
According to officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, 90,011 devotees had darshan at the temple on Saturday, while the number further increased to 91,020 on Sunday.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST
Tirumala: Tirumala witnessed an extraordinary surge of devotees over the weekend as thousands flocked to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara during the ongoing summer holiday season, resulting in long queues and heavy traffic congestion across Tirumala and Tirupati.
According to officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), 90,011 devotees had darshan at the temple on Saturday, while the number further increased to 91,020 on Sunday. Temple authorities attributed the heavy influx to school summer vacations combined with weekend travel, which traditionally draws large numbers of pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other neighbouring States.
TTD officials said elaborate crowd-management measures were put in place to handle the rush smoothly. Facilities, including drinking water, milk distribution, Anna Prasadam and medical assistance, were arranged for devotees waiting for several hours in queue complexes.
Heavy vehicular congestion was also reported on the Tirumala ghat roads. At the Alipiri check post, vehicles proceeding uphill formed long queues from early Monday morning. Officials said traffic movement remained extremely slow between 6.30 AM and 9.30 AM due to the unusually high inflow of pilgrims.
According to temple authorities, as many as 10,814 vehicles travelled toward Tirumala between 3 AM and 9 PM on Monday alone. Meanwhile, the quota for Sarva Darshan tokens distributed at Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasa and Bhudevi complexes in Tirupati was reportedly exhausted within an hour of opening, reflecting the massive demand for free darshan tickets.
TTD authorities have advised devotees to plan their journey in advance and cooperate with security and crowd-control arrangements, as heavy pilgrim inflow is expected to continue throughout the summer holiday period.
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