ETV Bharat / bharat

Massive Weekend Rush At Tirumala As Summer Holiday Crowds Surge

As many as 10,814 vehicles travelled toward Tirumala between 3 AM and 9 PM on Monday alone ( ETV Bharat )

Tirumala: Tirumala witnessed an extraordinary surge of devotees over the weekend as thousands flocked to the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara during the ongoing summer holiday season, resulting in long queues and heavy traffic congestion across Tirumala and Tirupati.

According to officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), 90,011 devotees had darshan at the temple on Saturday, while the number further increased to 91,020 on Sunday. Temple authorities attributed the heavy influx to school summer vacations combined with weekend travel, which traditionally draws large numbers of pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other neighbouring States.

TTD officials said elaborate crowd-management measures were put in place to handle the rush smoothly. Facilities, including drinking water, milk distribution, Anna Prasadam and medical assistance, were arranged for devotees waiting for several hours in queue complexes.