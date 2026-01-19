ETV Bharat / bharat

Massive Search Op Underway In J-K's Kishtwar After 8 Soldiers Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists

Jammu: A massive search operation by security forces is underway in Chatroo forests in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir to track a group of terrorists, who continue to remain at large. Eight soldiers have been injured in the terrorist gunfire.

Officials told ETV Bharat that after a contact was established with the terrorists on Sunday in forests near Baigpura village of Chatroo, heavy exchange of fire happened resulting in injury to the eight soldiers who were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

After that reinforcement was sent to the area and a cordon was put in place to track down the hiding terrorists and till late evening the operation was going on but due to darkness it was halted for the night.

"Early this morning the search operation resumed and efforts are being made to track the terrorists but due to dense forest and vegetation, the operation is taking time. Moreover, there are natural hideouts which give advantage to the terrorists to remain at large," said an official.