Massive Search Op Underway In J-K's Kishtwar After 8 Soldiers Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists
The gunfight broke out in the Chatroo forest area of Kishtwar with eight soldiers getting wounded in the initial gunfire.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : January 19, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
Jammu: A massive search operation by security forces is underway in Chatroo forests in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir to track a group of terrorists, who continue to remain at large. Eight soldiers have been injured in the terrorist gunfire.
Officials told ETV Bharat that after a contact was established with the terrorists on Sunday in forests near Baigpura village of Chatroo, heavy exchange of fire happened resulting in injury to the eight soldiers who were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.
After that reinforcement was sent to the area and a cordon was put in place to track down the hiding terrorists and till late evening the operation was going on but due to darkness it was halted for the night.
"Early this morning the search operation resumed and efforts are being made to track the terrorists but due to dense forest and vegetation, the operation is taking time. Moreover, there are natural hideouts which give advantage to the terrorists to remain at large," said an official.
For the past two years, the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district has been on the target of terrorists and several times the contact has been established and a few times forces had some success but most of the times terrorists have managed to flee.
Apart from Kishtwar district, Kathua, Doda and Udhampur districts are the areas where terrorists have managed to infiltrate from the International Border (IB) from the Pakistani side.
Yesterday, the White Knight Corps of Indian Army posted on X, "Contact was established with terrorists in the general area Son Nar, northeast of Chhatru, during a deliberate search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror operations alongwith @JmuKmrPolice. Troops displayed exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions. Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies."