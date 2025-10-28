Massive Python Rescued From Village In Nainital District, Released
The 18 feet long Indian Rock Python that weighed 175 kg was caught by snake catcher Talib Hussain and released in the forest by officials.
Ramnagar: Villagers in the Ramnagar area of Nainital district were stunned when they spotted a giant snake on Tuesday morning. They immediately informed officials of the Ramnagar Terai West Forest Division, who quickly sent their experienced snake catcher Talib Hussain and his team. Within hours, the forest department team rescued the python and safely released it in the forest, to the relief of the villagers.
According to reports, the reptile was a massive Indian Rock Python, approximately 18 feet long and weighing 175 kg, was found in the Hempur Depot area of the Forest Division. According to Hussain, pythons of this size are rare.
Villagers first reported seeing the python near a populated area. By the time the forest department team had arrived, a large crowd had gathered around it. The snake catchers urged everyone to maintain a safe distance, before capturing the snake without causing any harm to it. They needed a mini truck to carry it away, afterwards.
Later, under the supervision of the DFO, Terai West, the snake was safely released into the forest. Before leaving the forest department officials again appealed to villagers not to panic if they see any wildlife, nor attempt to kill or harm it, but to immediately inform them. They told the villagers that the Indian Rock Python typically does not attack humans, and plays a vital role in the ecosystem.
According to sources, wildlife activity has increased in the Terai West region in recent days, with the onset of winter. Because this is a time when pythons and other creatures often venture into open areas, the forest officials advised villagers to remain vigilant. In turn, the villagers praised the forest officials for their swift and careful action of capturing the giant snake and taking it away.
