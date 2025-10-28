ETV Bharat / bharat

Massive Python Rescued From Village In Nainital District, Released

Ramnagar: Villagers in the Ramnagar area of ​​Nainital district were stunned when they spotted a giant snake on Tuesday morning. They immediately informed officials of the Ramnagar Terai West Forest Division, who quickly sent their experienced snake catcher Talib Hussain and his team. Within hours, the forest department team rescued the python and safely released it in the forest, to the relief of the villagers.

According to reports, the reptile was a massive Indian Rock Python, approximately 18 feet long and weighing 175 kg, was found in the Hempur Depot area of ​​the Forest Division. According to Hussain, pythons of this size are rare.

Villagers first reported seeing the python near a populated area. By the time the forest department team had arrived, a large crowd had gathered around it. The snake catchers urged everyone to maintain a safe distance, before capturing the snake without causing any harm to it. They needed a mini truck to carry it away, afterwards.