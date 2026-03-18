ETV Bharat / bharat

At Least 8 Dead In Massive Fire In Building At Delhi's Palam, Several Still Trapped Inside

New Delhi: Panic ensued in the Palam area of ​​the national capital, Delhi, on Wednesday morning, after a massive fire broke out in a residential building.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS), which is carrying out rescue operations, has now said that the fire is in a building comprising of a four-storey building with a basement, as well as a temporary tin shed on the roof that housed a clothing and cosmetics store across the basement, ground and first floors, with residences in the second and third floors.

They have also said that as of now, there have been eight casualties, including three children, all of whom were rescued from the fire by the DFS and taken to a hospital. Two persons who had earlier jumped from the building have also been removed to the hospital.

Earlier, the fire department said it had received a call at around 7 am, which reported a fire in a residence located within a building on Lane No. 2, near the Palam Metro Station. Upon receiving reports of the blaze, 30 fire tenders and several teams from the fire department and the police rushed to the scene and immediately commenced relief and rescue operations.

The fire spread with such rapidity that there are apprehensions that some individuals are trapped inside the building. Firefighters are working relentlessly to bring the blaze under control, while simultaneous rescue operations are also underway.