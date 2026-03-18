At Least 8 Dead In Massive Fire In Building At Delhi's Palam, Several Still Trapped Inside
30 fire tenders have been deployed to control the still-raging fire, with rescue operations for people trapped inside currently underway.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST|
Updated : March 18, 2026 at 11:39 AM IST
New Delhi: Panic ensued in the Palam area of the national capital, Delhi, on Wednesday morning, after a massive fire broke out in a residential building.
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS), which is carrying out rescue operations, has now said that the fire is in a building comprising of a four-storey building with a basement, as well as a temporary tin shed on the roof that housed a clothing and cosmetics store across the basement, ground and first floors, with residences in the second and third floors.
They have also said that as of now, there have been eight casualties, including three children, all of whom were rescued from the fire by the DFS and taken to a hospital. Two persons who had earlier jumped from the building have also been removed to the hospital.
Earlier, the fire department said it had received a call at around 7 am, which reported a fire in a residence located within a building on Lane No. 2, near the Palam Metro Station. Upon receiving reports of the blaze, 30 fire tenders and several teams from the fire department and the police rushed to the scene and immediately commenced relief and rescue operations.
The fire spread with such rapidity that there are apprehensions that some individuals are trapped inside the building. Firefighters are working relentlessly to bring the blaze under control, while simultaneous rescue operations are also underway.
A team from the Delhi Police is also present at the scene, having cordoned off the area to manage security arrangements. Additionally, a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance and team have been deployed to ensure that any injured individuals can be immediately transported to a hospital in the event of an emergency.
Fire officials stated that the exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained. The primary focus at this moment remains on fully extinguishing the fire and safely evacuating those trapped inside. Currently, relief and rescue operations are ongoing, and the situation is being continuously monitored.
At the time this report was filed, the emergency officials were carrying out cooling, search and rescue operations.
Responding to the news of the unfolding tragedy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tweeted, "Extremely distressed to learn about the unfortunate fire incident at a multi-story residential building at Palam. As per the information received, 6 feared dead, few people still trapped inside the building. District Administration, Delhi Fire Service Department & Delhi Police are leading rescue operation. Magisterial enquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident. Praying for everyone's safety!"