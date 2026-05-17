ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Blaze On Delhi-Bound Rajdhani Express Near MP's Ratlam Contained; Passengers Unharmed

It was the Guard who first reported the fire, following which the train was brought to a halt using emergency brakes. Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and onboard railway staff, along with other officials, began to evacuate passengers right away, clearing the coach in approximately 15 minutes.

The fire first broke out in an air-conditioned coach of the train running from Thiruvananthapuram when the train was near the Vikramgarh Alot railway station near the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border. The incident occurred at around 5:15 a.m. in the B-1 coach, which was carrying 68 passengers.

Kota: A massive fire broke out in one of the coaches of the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district early Sunday. No one was injured in the incident, officials confirmed.

According to Saurabh Jain, the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Kota Railway Division, the fire on the train has now been brought completely under control. “Fortunately, there have been no casualties of any kind,” he said.

As a precaution, nearby coaches were also evacuated. Relief and rescue teams from the Kota Railway Division were sent to the location shortly after the incident was reported. Following the fire, officials said that the affected coach was promptly detached from the rake. Additionally, the overhead electric supply (OHE) was switched off to ensure safety.

Additionally, arrangements were made to accommodate the deboarded passengers in other coaches for the journey up to Kota, according to the railway officials. The train restarted its journey later, and an additional coach will be attached at Kota station to restore full capacity. The railway officials further stated that the cause of the fire has not been determined as of now.

The officials are investigating to ascertain the cause. A list of emergency contact numbers for a specific railway section between Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot has also been released -- Kota Enquiry: 6375898943, At Site: 09256099269.

The 12431 Rajdhani Express train left Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Friday, with a scheduled arrival at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 12:30 p.m.This comes close on the heels of another incident that occurred on May 15, when a fire broke out in two AC coaches of the Hyderabad-Jaipur Special Express at Nampally Railway Station.