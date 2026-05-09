Elderly Man Burnt To Death After Massive Blaze At AC Service Centre In Ghaziabad
An elderly man's body found on the ground floor after fire was extinguished. Several vehicles have also been gutted in the mishap.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 1:16 PM IST
Ghaziabad: An elderly man was burnt to death in a massive fire that broke out at an air conditioner service centre in at Patel Nagar area in Ghaziabad in National Capital Region in the wee hours of Saturday.
Several vehicles were also gutted as the three-storey building got completely engulfed in flames. Later, eight fire tenders from the fire department brought the blaze under control, officials said.
According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal, the body of an elderly man was found on the ground floor of the three-story building during a search operation conducted after the fire was extinguished.
The deceased has been identified as Triloki Nath, aged around 80.
According to sources, the Ghaziabad Commissionerate received an information at around 3.05 AM on Saturday that a fire has broken out at 'On Spot Air Conditioner Service Centre', owned by one Omkar Tomar, in Ghaziabad.
Several fire tenders led by a fire officer from Kotwali Fire Station were dispatched to the spot. Upon reaching the site, the fire units found continuous explosions due to AC gas cylinders and compressors stored in the building.
The three-story building was situated in a densely populated area. The black smoke billowing from the blaze was clearly visible from a distance, and the sound of explosions created an atmosphere of panic throughout the locality," Pal said.
Soon, additional fire tenders were called from Vaishali, Sahibabad and Modinagar fire stations.
Meanwhile, two four-wheelers and 10 motorcycles parked inside the building were also reduced to ashes after the blaze.
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