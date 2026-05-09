ETV Bharat / bharat

Elderly Man Burnt To Death After Massive Blaze At AC Service Centre In Ghaziabad

Fire fighters douse flames at the building in Ghaziabad on Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

Ghaziabad: An elderly man was burnt to death in a massive fire that broke out at an air conditioner service centre in at Patel Nagar area in Ghaziabad in National Capital Region in the wee hours of Saturday.

Several vehicles were also gutted as the three-storey building got completely engulfed in flames. Later, eight fire tenders from the fire department brought the blaze under control, officials said.

According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal, the body of an elderly man was found on the ground floor of the three-story building during a search operation conducted after the fire was extinguished.

The deceased has been identified as Triloki Nath, aged around 80.

According to sources, the Ghaziabad Commissionerate received an information at around 3.05 AM on Saturday that a fire has broken out at 'On Spot Air Conditioner Service Centre', owned by one Omkar Tomar, in Ghaziabad.