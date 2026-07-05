ETV Bharat / bharat

BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Chandan Hola Factory; Rescue Underway With 15 Fire Tenders Deployed

New Delhi: Panic gripped the Chandan Hola area of ​​the national capital, Delhi, early Sunday morning after a massive fire broke out at a factory. The fire spread so rapidly that the Delhi Fire Service had to upgrade the response level—first to 'Make-4' and subsequently to 'Make-6'. A total of 15 fire tenders were deployed to the scene to douse the flames.

Officials said there have been no reports of casualties so far. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The Delhi Fire Service received a report of the fire at approximately 2:11 AM on Sunday; the factory is located near the Punjab National Bank in the Chandan Hola area of ​​South Delhi. Upon receiving the alert, two water tenders and two water bowsers were immediately dispatched to the site. Firefighters initially attempted to bring the blaze under control, but it spread rapidly throughout the factory premises.