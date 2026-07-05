BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Chandan Hola Factory; Rescue Underway With 15 Fire Tenders Deployed
The factory is located near the Punjab National Bank in the Chandan Hola area of South Delhi.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Panic gripped the Chandan Hola area of the national capital, Delhi, early Sunday morning after a massive fire broke out at a factory. The fire spread so rapidly that the Delhi Fire Service had to upgrade the response level—first to 'Make-4' and subsequently to 'Make-6'. A total of 15 fire tenders were deployed to the scene to douse the flames.
Officials said there have been no reports of casualties so far. However, the cause of the fire remains unknown.
The Delhi Fire Service received a report of the fire at approximately 2:11 AM on Sunday; the factory is located near the Punjab National Bank in the Chandan Hola area of South Delhi. Upon receiving the alert, two water tenders and two water bowsers were immediately dispatched to the site. Firefighters initially attempted to bring the blaze under control, but it spread rapidly throughout the factory premises.
#WATCH | दिल्ली के चंदन होला में पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के पास स्थित एक फ़ैक्ट्री में आज सुबह 2 बजे आग लग गई। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 5, 2026
(सोर्स: दिल्ली फ़ायर सर्विसेज़) pic.twitter.com/hXOyOQbVMh
Given the severity of the situation, the fire was classified as 'Make-4' at 2:40 AM, and additional fire tenders were sent to the location. As the intensity of the fire did not subside, the status was upgraded to 'Make-6' at 3:08 AM. To intensify relief and rescue operations, a total of 15 fire vehicles—comprising 6 water tenders, 7 water bowsers, one BFT, and one MP unit—were deployed. The operation continued under the supervision of senior officials.
According to the fire department, several officials—including Divisional Officer R. Atwal, ADO Santosh, ADO Sarabjit, Station Officer Manish, and Station Officer Amit—monitored the relief and rescue efforts on-site. Firefighters worked tirelessly to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjacent buildings.
Efforts to bring the fire under control are currently ongoing. No injuries or loss of life have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is being investigated, and an accurate assessment of the damage can only be made once the fire is completely extinguished.