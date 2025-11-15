ETV Bharat / bharat

6 Killed, 27 Injured In 'Accidental Blast' At Nowgam Police Station In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Six people were killed and 27 others were injured following massive explosions allegedly triggered by the explosive materials seized in connection with the 'white-collar' terror module case at Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the explosions shook the city around 11:20 pm, waking residents in panic. The police station is at the centre of the ongoing probe into the terror module allegedly linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast case. The victims of the explosion are mostly policemen and forensic officials.

The blast occurred while personnel were handling the explosive material that had been brought from Haryana's Faridabad, the police said. The material, part of the 360 kilograms of explosives recovered from the rented residence of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie, was being sampled as part of the ongoing investigation, the officials said.

The blast site. (ETV Bharat)

An official said the forensic team had arrived in the police station and they were inspecting the material. Police have ruled out any terror angle and termed it an accidental detonation. “It is not a terror attack but an accidental detonation during handling of sensitive material,” a senior police official said on condition of anonymity. “It is a very unfortunate incident.”