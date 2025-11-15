6 Killed, 27 Injured In 'Accidental Blast' At Nowgam Police Station In Jammu Kashmir
Ruling out the terror angle, police termed it an accidental detonation during the handling of explosives seized from in the 'white collar' terror module case.
Srinagar: Six people were killed and 27 others were injured following massive explosions allegedly triggered by the explosive materials seized in connection with the 'white-collar' terror module case at Nowgam police station on the outskirts of Srinagar, officials said on Saturday.
According to officials, the explosions shook the city around 11:20 pm, waking residents in panic. The police station is at the centre of the ongoing probe into the terror module allegedly linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast case. The victims of the explosion are mostly policemen and forensic officials.
The blast occurred while personnel were handling the explosive material that had been brought from Haryana's Faridabad, the police said. The material, part of the 360 kilograms of explosives recovered from the rented residence of arrested doctor Muzammil Ganaie, was being sampled as part of the ongoing investigation, the officials said.
An official said the forensic team had arrived in the police station and they were inspecting the material. Police have ruled out any terror angle and termed it an accidental detonation. “It is not a terror attack but an accidental detonation during handling of sensitive material,” a senior police official said on condition of anonymity. “It is a very unfortunate incident.”
"The blast occurred around 11:20 pm when a Forensic Science Laboratory team, police personnel, and the local Naib Tehsildar were examining the seized material inside the station," the police officer added.
Six bodies have been retrieved from the scene of the explosion, PTI reported, quoting police officials, adding that the deceased are yet to be identified. The bodies have been taken to the Police Control Room, Srinagar. At least 24 police personnel and three civilians were admitted to various hospitals in the city, the officials said.
Small successive explosions prevented the bomb disposal squad from immediately conducting rescue operations. While some of the explosives recovered have been kept at the Forensic Lab of the police, the major part of the 360 kg of explosives was stored at the police station, where the primary case for the terror module was registered.
The Police Station is located inside a residential colony, and initial videos from the site, which appeared on social media, showed workers dousing flames. Residents in the area said the fire and emergency brigade and ambulances reached the area shortly after the incident. Police and security forces also reached the site.
Fire brigades and ambulances were rushed to the area, which has been cordoned off for further examination. The blast caused significant damage inside the police station and also damaged nearby houses, officials added. The impact of the loud bang rattled a wider part of Srinagar.
The J&K Police had busted an inter-state transnational terror module comprising seven persons, including four doctors from Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Faridabad. Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie, Dr Adeel Rather, Dr Shahid Shaheen, and deceased Umar Nabi, who blew himself up in the I-20 car at Red Fort in Delhi. (With Inputs from PTI).
