India Could Witness Drop In Sardine Catch Next Year Due to El Niño, Warns CMFRI
Warming surface waters and high salinity levels disrupt Sardine's physiological activities, resulting in poor egg maturation and larval survival.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
Ernakulam: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has warned of a decline in sardine availability across India next year due to global climate change and marine heatwaves.
CMFRI Director Grinson George stated that the impact of the El Niño phenomenon, expected to intensify in October and November, will be evident in the Indian Ocean by April and May next year.
"Uncontrolled marine heatwaves and sudden temperature fluctuations in the sea primarily affect small pelagic fishes like sardines," George said while expressing concern that the environmental shift would lead to a significant drop in the overall marine fish production across the country.
He made the remarks during a fish farmers meet organised at the CMFRI headquarters here in Kerala on Friday in connection with the National Fish Farmers Day.
On National Fish Farmers Day, ICAR-CMFRI organised a Scientists–Farmer Interface Programme to promote knowledge sharing, innovation and sustainable aquaculture practices for the benefit of fish farmers. @icarindia #NationalFishFarmersDay #ICARCMFRI #FishFarmers pic.twitter.com/7H46TFpNLd— CMFRI -Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (@ICAR_CMFRI) July 10, 2026
The term El Niño, according to USGS, refers to a warming of the ocean surface, or above-average sea surface temperatures, in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. The low-level surface winds, which normally blow from east to west along the equator, instead weaken or, in some cases, start blowing the other direction. El Niño recurs irregularly, from two years to a decade, and no two events are exactly alike.
Apart from CMFRI Director, other prominent scientists including Dr Imelda Joseph, Dr Boby Ignatius, Dr Rema Madhu, Dr Shoji Joseph, Dr Suresh Babu P P, Dr Saju George, Dr Anuraj A, and Dr Ambareesh P Gop spoke on various topics during the event.
The experts said that since sardines are a short-lived, climate-sensitive pelagic species, warming surface waters and high salinity levels disrupt their physiological activities, resulting in poor egg maturation and larval survival.
Also, to escape extreme temperatures and marine heatwaves, sardine schools migrate to deeper, cooler waters or shift to different latitudes, pushing them beyond the reach of traditional fishing fleets.
The CMFRI Director said that continuous ocean warming will also lead to the massive destruction of coral reefs, which would adversely affect the natural breeding and availability of important reef dependent species like snappers.
Since sardines form a staple diet for the common people of Kerala, a decline in their catch will severely impact the livelihood of fishermen and the local market, making scientific precautions essential to tackle these climate variations.
Over 250 fish farmers from different coastal regions of Kerala participated in the meet and shared their experiences and challenges. Urging fish farmers to remain vigilant against the challenges posed by El Niño , scientists at the event announced that CMFRI will issue special alerts for fishermen and farmers later this year.
"Sudden rainfall following severe summer heat and high salinity levels will cause abrupt salinity fluctuations in coastal areas and backwaters. We advise coastal fish farmers to take necessary precautions as these changes are likely to severely affect traditional fish farming and inland aquaculture," they said.
The scientists provided technical guidelines to farmers on coastal aquaculture, inland cage farming, and quality fish seed production. They also educated the attendees on organic waste management using black soldier flies for feed production and detailed the various government subsidies available for fish farmers.
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