ETV Bharat / bharat

India Could Witness Drop In Sardine Catch Next Year Due to El Niño, Warns CMFRI

Ernakulam: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has warned of a decline in sardine availability across India next year due to global climate change and marine heatwaves.

CMFRI Director Grinson George stated that the impact of the El Niño phenomenon, expected to intensify in October and November, will be evident in the Indian Ocean by April and May next year.

"Uncontrolled marine heatwaves and sudden temperature fluctuations in the sea primarily affect small pelagic fishes like sardines," George said while expressing concern that the environmental shift would lead to a significant drop in the overall marine fish production across the country.

He made the remarks during a fish farmers meet organised at the CMFRI headquarters here in Kerala on Friday in connection with the National Fish Farmers Day.

The term El Niño, according to USGS, refers to a warming of the ocean surface, or above-average sea surface temperatures, in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. The low-level surface winds, which normally blow from east to west along the equator, instead weaken or, in some cases, start blowing the other direction. El Niño recurs irregularly, from two years to a decade, and no two events are exactly alike.

Apart from CMFRI Director, other prominent scientists including Dr Imelda Joseph, Dr Boby Ignatius, Dr Rema Madhu, Dr Shoji Joseph, Dr Suresh Babu P P, Dr Saju George, Dr Anuraj A, and Dr Ambareesh P Gop spoke on various topics during the event.