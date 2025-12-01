ETV Bharat / bharat

Mass Voter Election Allegations In West Bengal Are False: Election Commission To Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Election Commission told the Supreme Court that false allegations have been made regarding "large-scale voter deletion" in West Bengal, and it is an attempt to further vested political interests.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, on November 11, had sought a response from the poll panel on the pleas filed by the West Bengal unit of the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, challenging the SIR exercise in the state.

The poll body filed an 81-page counter-affidavit last week on a petition by TMC MP Dola Sen and others. The poll body refuted accusations of up to 30 per cent voter exclusion in West Bengal. The commission said that 99.77 per cent of existing electors had already been supplied pre-filled enumeration forms and 70.14 per cent of forms had been received back.

The poll body said its powers to undertake such revisions are firmly grounded in Articles 324 and 326 of the Constitution and in various provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules.