Mass Voter Election Allegations In West Bengal Are False: Election Commission To Supreme Court
The poll body refuted accusations of up to 30 per cent voter exclusion in West Bengal.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 10:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission told the Supreme Court that false allegations have been made regarding "large-scale voter deletion" in West Bengal, and it is an attempt to further vested political interests.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, on November 11, had sought a response from the poll panel on the pleas filed by the West Bengal unit of the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, challenging the SIR exercise in the state.
The poll body filed an 81-page counter-affidavit last week on a petition by TMC MP Dola Sen and others. The poll body refuted accusations of up to 30 per cent voter exclusion in West Bengal. The commission said that 99.77 per cent of existing electors had already been supplied pre-filled enumeration forms and 70.14 per cent of forms had been received back.
The poll body said its powers to undertake such revisions are firmly grounded in Articles 324 and 326 of the Constitution and in various provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and the Registration of Electors Rules.
The poll body said the narrative alleging widespread disenfranchisement in West Bengal was being "amplified to serve vested political interests."
"That it is submitted, that a harmonious reading of Articles 324 and 326 read with Sections 16, 19, and 22 of RP Act 1950, read with Rule 21 A, makes it clear that the ECI is vested with powers to assess the eligibility of the electors, including citizenship, for enabling the constitutional right to vote”, it said.
The poll body said the guidelines issued with respect to the SIR exercise are constitutional and in the interest of maintaining the purity of electoral rolls, which is a prerequisite for free and fair elections that form a basic feature of the Constitution.
The apex court is scheduled to hear the petitions challenging the West Bengal SIR on December 9.
