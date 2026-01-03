Mass Deaths Wake Up Authorities To Contaminated Water In Indore; Collector Orders 'Regular Survey'
District Collector Shivam Verma said that water tankers have been deployed in the affected area even as the supply line is being treated with Chlorine.
Indore: Following the deaths due to contaminated drinking water in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, authorities have deployed water tankers in the ill-fated locality and are treating the water supply with chlorine.
The contamination of the water supply line by a drainage line at Bhagirathpura has left 15 people dead according to locals. But the official death toll stands at 4. A six-month-old baby boy who was born after 10 years of marriage is among the dead.
Following outrage over the deaths, the Indore Municipal Corporation has now deployed water tankers in Bhagirathpura area. District Collector Shivam Verma said that a regular survey is being conducted in Bhagirathpura and chlorine dosing and testing of the water supply lines is being done. He said that the private and government bores are being dosed with chlorine.
“People have stored water in tanks, which will also be treated and cleaned. The people are being urged to use the water of the Municipal Corporation tankers only, and that too after boiling it properly. We are also urging them to avoid the use of private bores till they are chlorine dosed and tested. There is no odour and colour in the water of MCD tankers, but still they are being tested," Verma said.
Locals have said that they have been repeatedly raising the issue of the contaminated water supply with the local authorities but to no avail.
Mayor of the Indore Municipal Corporation, Pushyamitra Bhargava said that tenders had been issued for replacing the pipeline in Bhagirathpura adding an investigation is being conducted to determine why the work did not begin. Following the mass deaths, the Madhya Pradesh Health Department and the Municipal Corporation have ordered mass examination of the locals to prevent any further loss of life.
