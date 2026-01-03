ETV Bharat / bharat

Mass Deaths Wake Up Authorities To Contaminated Water In Indore; Collector Orders 'Regular Survey'

Family members mourn the death of a person who allegedly died after consuming contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore ( IANS )

Indore: Following the deaths due to contaminated drinking water in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, authorities have deployed water tankers in the ill-fated locality and are treating the water supply with chlorine.

The contamination of the water supply line by a drainage line at Bhagirathpura has left 15 people dead according to locals. But the official death toll stands at 4. A six-month-old baby boy who was born after 10 years of marriage is among the dead.

Following outrage over the deaths, the Indore Municipal Corporation has now deployed water tankers in Bhagirathpura area. District Collector Shivam Verma said that a regular survey is being conducted in Bhagirathpura and chlorine dosing and testing of the water supply lines is being done. He said that the private and government bores are being dosed with chlorine.