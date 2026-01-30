'Swadeshi' Is Core To Self-Reliant India: Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Others Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His Death Anniversary
PM Modi linked Mahatma Gandhi's 'Swadeshi' ideals to modern self-reliance goals of India, while Rahul Gandhi called him an enduring thought of truth and non-violence.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi here at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the 78th death anniversary of the father of the nation.
All senior leaders, cutting across party lines, attended the Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha and paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi Sthal at Rajghat.
On the occasion, PM Modi recalled how Mahatma, fondly known as 'Bapu', laid emphasis on Swadeshi, which happens to be the "fundamental pillar" of self-reliant India. My hundredfold salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary. Revered Bapu always laid strong emphasis on Swadeshi, which is also a fundamental pillar of our resolve for a developed and self-reliant India," PM said.
राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर मेरा शत-शत नमन। पूज्य बापू का हमेशा स्वदेशी पर बल रहा, जो विकसित और आत्मनिर्भर भारत के हमारे संकल्प का भी आधारस्तंभ है। उनका व्यक्तित्व और कृतित्व देशवासियों को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2026
His personality and deeds will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty, the PM added.
After paying floral tribute to Mahatma, Vice President Radhakrishnan said that the life and ideals of truth, non-violence, and selfless service that Mahatma Gandhi embodied continue to inspire humanity. "His timeless talisman, 'to recall the face of the poorest and weakest person and ask whether the step contemplated will be of any use to them,' remains a profound moral compass for our actions and policies. We reaffirm our commitment to uphold his enduring values in the pursuit of justice, harmony, and an inclusive society," he said.
Paying tributes, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said Mahatma's message of non-violence and courage cannot be erased ever. "Mahatma Gandhi was not just a person, but a thought. A way of thinking that empires, ideologies of hatred, and arrogant power once tried to erase but in vail. Along with freedom, the Father of the Nation gave us a core message that the power of truth is greater than the power of authority, and non-violence and courage are stronger than violence and fear."
महात्मा गांधी एक व्यक्ति नहीं, एक सोच हैं - वह सोच जिसे कभी एक साम्राज्य ने, कभी एक नफ़रत की विचारधारा ने और कभी अहंकारी सत्ता ने मिटाने की असफल कोशिश की।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 30, 2026
मगर राष्ट्रपिता ने हमें आज़ादी के साथ यह मूलमंत्र दिया कि सत्ता की ताक़त से बड़ी सत्य की शक्ति होती है - और हिंसा व भय से… pic.twitter.com/Hm1frzS3jW
"This way of thinking cannot be erased, because Gandhi lives forever in the soul of India. Humble tribute to Bapu on his martyrdom day," the LoP said.
Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Gandhiji’s vision of a united, inclusive India is the very soul of our democracy."
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that Mahatma Gandhi's enduring principles of commitment to truth, non-violence and respect for human dignity are more relevant than ever.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan urged everyone to take pledge to defeat the politics of hate and defend the pluralist soul of India. "Seventy eight years ago, the nefarious ideology of communalism struck at the heart of India by assassinating Mahatma Gandhi. Today, the same forces threaten our secular fabric and Constitution. Let’s pledge to defeat the politics of hate and defend the pluralist soul of India," he said.
Also Read: