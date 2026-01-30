ETV Bharat / bharat

'Swadeshi' Is Core To Self-Reliant India: Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Others Pay Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On His Death Anniversary

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi here at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the 78th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

All senior leaders, cutting across party lines, attended the Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha and paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi Sthal at Rajghat.

On the occasion, PM Modi recalled how Mahatma, fondly known as 'Bapu', laid emphasis on Swadeshi, which happens to be the "fundamental pillar" of self-reliant India. My hundredfold salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary. Revered Bapu always laid strong emphasis on Swadeshi, which is also a fundamental pillar of our resolve for a developed and self-reliant India," PM said.

His personality and deeds will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty, the PM added.

After paying floral tribute to Mahatma, Vice President Radhakrishnan said that the life and ideals of truth, non-violence, and selfless service that Mahatma Gandhi embodied continue to inspire humanity. "His timeless talisman, 'to recall the face of the poorest and weakest person and ask whether the step contemplated will be of any use to them,' remains a profound moral compass for our actions and policies. We reaffirm our commitment to uphold his enduring values in the pursuit of justice, harmony, and an inclusive society," he said.