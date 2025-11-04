ETV Bharat / bharat

Martyrdom Day Of India’s First Mahavir Chakra Awardee Observed

Pithoragarh: The country observed the Martyrdom Day of India’s first Mahavir Chakra awardee, Sepoy Diwan Singh Danu, on Monday. This brave heart came from the Munsiyari region of the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. A road has reached his village 78 years after he made the supreme sacrifice, leaving the villagers overjoyed.

Sepoy Diwan Singh had died in Jammu and Kashmir on November 3, 1947, fighting the tribal invaders from Pakistan. He still held a Bren gun in his hand after killing 15 tribal people and sacrificing his life while facing the enemy bullets.

Son of Uday Singh Danu and Ramuli Devi of Purdam Tok of Gram Panchayat Ginni, Diwan Singh was born on March 4, 1923. He joined the Indian Army at the age of 20, and his first posting was with the 4 Kumaon Regiment on June 1, 1946.

He laid down his life for the country on November 3, 1947, in Budgam at the age of 21 years.

His platoon was deployed to secure the airport in Budgam, where he was posted as a Bren gunner in D Company of his regiment. When the invaders suddenly attacked the airport, the Indian Army repulsed the attack in which Sepoy Diwan Singh killed more than 15 Pakistani tribesmen with his Bren gun.

When his body was found, his hands still clutched the Bren gun. Sepoy Diwan Singh’s story is that of indomitable courage written in the history of the Kumaon Regiment.

Major Somnath Sharma was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, while Sepoy Diwan Singh was awarded the first Mahavir Chakra posthumously for halting the Pakistani attack.