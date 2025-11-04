Martyrdom Day Of India’s First Mahavir Chakra Awardee Observed
Sepoy Diwan Singh Danu had made the supreme sacrifice fighting the tribal invaders from Pakistan at Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir.
Published : November 4, 2025 at 3:59 PM IST
Pithoragarh: The country observed the Martyrdom Day of India’s first Mahavir Chakra awardee, Sepoy Diwan Singh Danu, on Monday. This brave heart came from the Munsiyari region of the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. A road has reached his village 78 years after he made the supreme sacrifice, leaving the villagers overjoyed.
Sepoy Diwan Singh had died in Jammu and Kashmir on November 3, 1947, fighting the tribal invaders from Pakistan. He still held a Bren gun in his hand after killing 15 tribal people and sacrificing his life while facing the enemy bullets.
Son of Uday Singh Danu and Ramuli Devi of Purdam Tok of Gram Panchayat Ginni, Diwan Singh was born on March 4, 1923. He joined the Indian Army at the age of 20, and his first posting was with the 4 Kumaon Regiment on June 1, 1946.
He laid down his life for the country on November 3, 1947, in Budgam at the age of 21 years.
His platoon was deployed to secure the airport in Budgam, where he was posted as a Bren gunner in D Company of his regiment. When the invaders suddenly attacked the airport, the Indian Army repulsed the attack in which Sepoy Diwan Singh killed more than 15 Pakistani tribesmen with his Bren gun.
When his body was found, his hands still clutched the Bren gun. Sepoy Diwan Singh’s story is that of indomitable courage written in the history of the Kumaon Regiment.
Major Somnath Sharma was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, while Sepoy Diwan Singh was awarded the first Mahavir Chakra posthumously for halting the Pakistani attack.
Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had written a letter to the father of the martyr. This handwritten letter addressed to Uday Singh read, “On behalf of the people of India and on my own behalf, I send this message in your grief and sorrow. Our heartfelt sympathy is with you. The nation is grateful for this sacrifice in the service of the nation. We pray that this may bring you some solace and peace.”
The Diwan Hall at the Kumaon Regiment Centre in Ranikhet is named after the first Mahavir Chakra awardee. Even the Government Inter College at Birthi, and the motorway leading to his village, Purdam, have been named after Martyr Diwan Singh Danu.
His statue has also been installed at Birthi Inter College. The Army veterans built his memorial and installed his statue there on November 3, 2023, his 76th death anniversary.
No one had seen his photograph, and even his family members did not remember what he looked like. The Ex-Servicemen’s Association managed to obtain his photograph from the military documents at the Kumaon Regiment Centre at Ranikhet, which was used for building his statue.
President of the Association, Mayukh Bhatt, disclosed, “Martyr Diwan Singh sacrificed his life for the country's defence, but his family didn't have a photo for his statue. The Ranikhet headquarters were contacted, and after receiving the photo, the statue was built.”