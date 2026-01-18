ETV Bharat / bharat

Married To Two Women, Retired Railway Employee Murders Live-In Partner; Dismembers Body In Uttar Pradesh

Jhansi: In a horrific murder case reported from Uttar Pradesh, a 62-year-old retired Railway employee, married to two women, allegedly killed his 32-year-old live-in partner and dismembered the body into multiple pieces in Jhansi, police said. The chilling murder, which took place in Sipri Bazaar area of the district, came to light after the absconding accused, who had clandestinely disposed of some body parts, was on way to dump the remaining parts, it said.

Divulging further details about the case, SP City, Preeti Singh said that late Saturday night, the accused Ram Singh booked an auto-rickshaw from Brahmanagar to Minerva Chowk. According to the SP, Singh placed a blue box in the auto, which aroused the driver's suspicion.

“Before reaching Minerva Chowk, Ram Singh stopped the auto and unloaded the box. He then left the spot. The auto driver, after reaching Minerva Chowk, informed the police,” added the SP City.

Following the distress call, a team of police from the Nawabad police station along with City Kotwali police reached the spot. Upon opening the box, the team found dismembered parts of a woman's body and ashes inside, the SP City said.