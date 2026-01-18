Married To Two Women, Retired Railway Employee Murders Live-In Partner; Dismembers Body In Uttar Pradesh
The chilling murder came to light after the accused, who remains absconding, was on way to dispose of the body parts.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Jhansi: In a horrific murder case reported from Uttar Pradesh, a 62-year-old retired Railway employee, married to two women, allegedly killed his 32-year-old live-in partner and dismembered the body into multiple pieces in Jhansi, police said. The chilling murder, which took place in Sipri Bazaar area of the district, came to light after the absconding accused, who had clandestinely disposed of some body parts, was on way to dump the remaining parts, it said.
Divulging further details about the case, SP City, Preeti Singh said that late Saturday night, the accused Ram Singh booked an auto-rickshaw from Brahmanagar to Minerva Chowk. According to the SP, Singh placed a blue box in the auto, which aroused the driver's suspicion.
“Before reaching Minerva Chowk, Ram Singh stopped the auto and unloaded the box. He then left the spot. The auto driver, after reaching Minerva Chowk, informed the police,” added the SP City.
Following the distress call, a team of police from the Nawabad police station along with City Kotwali police reached the spot. Upon opening the box, the team found dismembered parts of a woman's body and ashes inside, the SP City said.
After questioning the auto driver, the Sipri Bazaar police were informed given the murder took place in their jurisdiction. The auto driver's statement led the police to Geeta, the second wife of the accused in Brahmanagar.
According to the SP City, Geeta revealed during interrogation that Singh had murdered his live-in partner about a week ago as she had been constantly demanding money from him. Based on the address provided by the second wife of the accused, the police reached the slain's house where a stove was found in the courtyard outside the room. Police suspect that the accused burned the woman's body parts on this stove following her murder.
The police have also recovered the blue box used by the accused to dispose of body parts. The SP City said that a case has been registered at the Sipri Bazaar police station based on the complaint filed by the deceased woman's husband. A team has been formed to arrest the accused.
According to the police, accused Singh lives in Brahmanagar with his second wife. His first wife lives in the railway colony. Singh also had a relationship with the slain. Singh had arranged a rented house for the live-in partner where he murdered her.