ETV Bharat / bharat

Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade Marks Passing Out Of IAF Garud Commandos

Garud commandos demonstrate various skills during the passing out ceremony. ( PIB )

During the passing out ceremony, the Garuds demonstrated various skills such as combat firing, hostage rescue, firing drill, assault explosives, obstacle crossing, wall climbing, slithering, rappelling and military martial arts.

New Delhi: The Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade was held on Saturday at the Garud Regimental Training Centre (GRTC) of Air Force Station Chandinagar in Uttar Pradesh's Bagh to mark the successful completion of training of the elite Garud commandos of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

At the ceremony, the commandant of the Garud Regimental Training Centre received the chief guest and briefed him on various training aspects. On his part, the chief guest congratulated the Garuds on their successful passing out. Addressing the young commandos, he emphasised the significance of rigorous training and honing special forces skills to keep pace with the fast-changing security scenario.

He also presented the Maroon Beret, Garud Proficiency Badge and Special Forces Tabs to the successful Garud trainees and gave away trophies to the awardees.

Garud commandos demonstrate various skills during the passing out ceremony. (PIB)

The Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade is a moment of pride and achievement for the Garuds, marking the befitting culmination of an extremely demanding and rigorous training schedule and their transformation into Young Special Forces Operators joining the elite Garud force.

Considering the role of special forces during Operation Sindoor, the newly passed-out special force operators will further strengthen the capability of the IAF to undertake newly defined special missions.