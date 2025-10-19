ETV Bharat / bharat

Markets Abuzz With Diwali Festivities; Non-Metro Cities Fuel India's Online Festival Sales

New Delhi/Bengaluru: As India gears up for Diwali 2025 celebrations, markets across the country have turned into vibrant hubs of activity. Stalls and roadside vendors have stocked up on festive essentials — from clay lamps and rangoli powder to fruits, vegetables, and new clothes.

In Karnataka capital Bengaluru, shoppers from nearby towns and villages crowded the stalls, bringing a festive energy to the streets.

Markets abuzz with Diwali festivities in Bengaluru, Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

Deepa, a flower merchant at KR Market, said they wait the whole year for this season. “Everyone wants to decorate their homes and temples beautifully. Diwali is a time when our business blooms just like the flowers we sell.”

Along the main market roads and near the KR Market bus stand, flower sellers were seen arranging colorful marigolds, chrysanthemums, and kakada flowers in heaps. Despite the busy atmosphere, traders expressed concern about the rising cost of flowers this year.

Flower and Vegetable Prices Hit New Highs

Continuous rainfall in recent days and weeks has damaged flower and vegetable crops, pushing up prices significantly. “Because of heavy rains, flower crops were destroyed, and that’s why prices have shot up,” said Laxmi, a flower seller arranging garlands for the day’s rush. Marigold and chrysanthemum flowers were selling at ₹100 per kilogram, double the usual rate.

Markets abuzz with Diwali festivities in Bengaluru, Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

Vegetable and fruit sellers also reported price hikes. Yogesh, a vegetable seller near the service bus stand said that every Diwali, prices go up because of high demand.

“But this time, heavy rain spoiled much of the harvest. We are forced to sell at higher rates.” Cardamom bananas — a must for festival pujas — were priced at ₹90 per kilogram, adding pressure to household budgets.

Selvi, a regular buyer at the market, said, “No matter how high the prices are, we can’t skip our Diwali rituals. It’s a festival of light and gratitude — and we want to celebrate it fully.”

Earthen Lamps Retain Their Glow Amid Competition

Despite the rise of decorative candles and LED lights, the traditional earthen diya continues to hold its sacred charm. Small roadside vendors were seen selling lamps priced between ₹5 and ₹50 depending on size and design. “People still prefer the clay lamps made from the sacred soil. Lighting them feels pure and auspicious,” said Shivakumar, a devotee purchasing diyas for home worship.