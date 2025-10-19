Markets Abuzz With Diwali Festivities; Non-Metro Cities Fuel India's Online Festival Sales
According to industry analysis of over 4.25 crore shipments, non-metro cities drove this year's online Diwali shopping accounting for nearly three-quarters of total e-commerce volume.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 6:18 PM IST
New Delhi/Bengaluru: As India gears up for Diwali 2025 celebrations, markets across the country have turned into vibrant hubs of activity. Stalls and roadside vendors have stocked up on festive essentials — from clay lamps and rangoli powder to fruits, vegetables, and new clothes.
In Karnataka capital Bengaluru, shoppers from nearby towns and villages crowded the stalls, bringing a festive energy to the streets.
Deepa, a flower merchant at KR Market, said they wait the whole year for this season. “Everyone wants to decorate their homes and temples beautifully. Diwali is a time when our business blooms just like the flowers we sell.”
Along the main market roads and near the KR Market bus stand, flower sellers were seen arranging colorful marigolds, chrysanthemums, and kakada flowers in heaps. Despite the busy atmosphere, traders expressed concern about the rising cost of flowers this year.
Flower and Vegetable Prices Hit New Highs
Continuous rainfall in recent days and weeks has damaged flower and vegetable crops, pushing up prices significantly. “Because of heavy rains, flower crops were destroyed, and that’s why prices have shot up,” said Laxmi, a flower seller arranging garlands for the day’s rush. Marigold and chrysanthemum flowers were selling at ₹100 per kilogram, double the usual rate.
Vegetable and fruit sellers also reported price hikes. Yogesh, a vegetable seller near the service bus stand said that every Diwali, prices go up because of high demand.
“But this time, heavy rain spoiled much of the harvest. We are forced to sell at higher rates.” Cardamom bananas — a must for festival pujas — were priced at ₹90 per kilogram, adding pressure to household budgets.
Selvi, a regular buyer at the market, said, “No matter how high the prices are, we can’t skip our Diwali rituals. It’s a festival of light and gratitude — and we want to celebrate it fully.”
Earthen Lamps Retain Their Glow Amid Competition
Despite the rise of decorative candles and LED lights, the traditional earthen diya continues to hold its sacred charm. Small roadside vendors were seen selling lamps priced between ₹5 and ₹50 depending on size and design. “People still prefer the clay lamps made from the sacred soil. Lighting them feels pure and auspicious,” said Shivakumar, a devotee purchasing diyas for home worship.
Gold and clothing stores across the city also witnessed brisk sales as shoppers prepared for the festival of lights. While the rising prices of flowers, fruits, and vegetables have stretched budgets, the mood in the markets remained joyful and devotional — a reflection of Bengaluru’s enduring festive spirit.
Non-metro cities fuel India's online Diwali sales: Report
Interestingly, industry data revealed that non-metro cities drove this year's online Diwali shopping boom, accounting for nearly three-quarters of total e-commerce volume, with tier 3 cities contributing over 50 per cent.
As per the industry data analysis of over 4.25 crore shipments by logistics intelligence platform ClickPost, these regions now represent the fastest and largest drivers of festive e-commerce, solidifying non-metro India’s role as the epicentre of order volumes and growth.
"The scale of non-metro India is staggering. Tier 3 cities alone accounted for 50.7 per cent of all orders in 2025. Combined with Tier 2 (24.8 per cent), Bharat represents nearly three-quarters (74.7 per cent) of the total order volume, confirming its role as the undisputed engine of e-commerce scale," it said.
Festive demand was further boosted by Durga Puja, which saw fashion orders surge by 14.3 per cent during the pre-Puja week and Karwa Chauth, when cosmetic buys nearly doubled fashion purchases.
Delhi's Diwali will be different this year under 'sanatani govt', says CM Gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said that Diwali in the national capital will be different, as it will be celebrated this year under a "sanatani" government.
Speaking at the Diwali Milan programme, which was held at the Delhi BJP's new office on DDU Marg, Gupta said that under a “Sanatani" government, Diwali's "divinity and grandness" in Delhi will be different this year and highlighted various steps and decisions taken by her government towards Yamuna cleaning, GST refunds and getting the ban on green crackers lifted..
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Union minister Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta, along with BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj and Yogender Chandolia attended the event. Delhi cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Manjinder Singh Sirsa were also present at the function.
The CM also greeted people on the occasion and invited them to take part in the 'Deepotsav' programme to be held at Kartavya Path later on Saturday evening. As many as 1.5 lakh earthen diyas will be lit.
Serpentine Traffic Gridlocks In Shimla
A heavy inflow of visitors due to the upcoming Diwali choked roads in Himachal Pradesh capital Shimla on Saturday, with long queues of vehicles at several parts of the city.
The Shoghi-Shimla stretch and Dhalli- Shimla stretch, among others, saw huge traffic jams for hours, with huge queues of vehicles on both sides of the road. This is an extended weekend due to Diwali on Monday.
The ongoing road restoration work in many places in the city also made matters worse for people, who were stuck in the traffic for hours.
Some commuters said trips within the city that normally take 15-20 minutes took over two hours.
Shimla police has issued an advisory regarding slow traffic movement and has suggested alternative routes to people to avoid inconvenience.(With agency inputs)
