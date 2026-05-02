ETV Bharat / bharat

Maritime Diplomacy In Action: Why Indian Navy Chief’s Myanmar Trip Matters For The Indian Ocean

New Delhi: As Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi begins his four-day visit to Myanmar on Saturday, the timing of the engagement is as significant as the itinerary.

Coming soon after a new government assumed office in Naypyidaw, the Indian Navy chief’s outreach underscores New Delhi’s intent to anchor bilateral ties in maritime cooperation, even as Myanmar navigates political transition. For India, this is less a ceremonial visit and more a strategic signal from the eastern edge of the Indian Ocean.

“During the visit, the CNS will engage in bilateral discussions with General Ye Win Oo, Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Armed Forces, General U Htun Aung, the Defence Minister of Myanmar, and Admiral Htein Win, Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Navy, along with other senior officials of Myanmar Armed Forces,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence reads. “These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two navies.”

According to the statement, the visit includes engagements at the Myanmar Navy’s Central Naval Command, Naval Training Command and No. 1 Fleet, and laying of a wreath at the Myanmar Armed Forces Fallen Heroes' War Memorial.

“These engagements will cover a wide range of defence cooperation matters, with particular focus on maritime security, capacity building, capability enhancement and training,” the statement further reads. “The Indian Navy regularly interacts with the Myanmar Navy through defence cooperation meetings, staff talks, training exchanges and operational interactions, including India-Myanmar Naval Exercise (IMNEX), Indo-Myanmar Coordinated Patrol (IMCOR), port visits and hydrography surveys. In addition, both navies regularly progress training exchanges, engage in multilateral forums and collaborate towards capability enhancement. Myanmar has participated in all recent events conducted by the Indian Navy, such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, MILAN, International Fleet Review, Goa Maritime Conclave/ Symposium, IOS SAGAR and the Admiral’s Cup.”

Myanmar’s long coastline along the Bay of Bengal and its proximity to India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands make it central to India’s maritime security calculus. By prioritising naval engagement at this juncture, New Delhi is reinforcing the idea that continuity in maritime partnerships can provide stability amid political change.

Myanmar occupies a pivotal position between the Bay of Bengal and the approaches to the Andaman Sea, sitting astride sea lanes that connect the eastern Indian Ocean with Southeast Asia. For India, Myanmar forms the maritime bridge between the Indian mainland and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Its coastline overlooks critical shipping routes used for energy flows and trade. Stability along Myanmar’s coast directly affects India’s eastern seaboard security architecture.

Naval cooperation with Myanmar, therefore, is not peripheral diplomacy – it is core to India’s layered maritime defence posture in the eastern Indian Ocean.

With a new political dispensation emerging in Myanmar, India’s decision to send its Navy chief early is strategically calibrated. Rather than foregrounding political or diplomatic engagement, New Delhi has chosen a military-to-military channel to establish continuity of relations irrespective of regime change, signal that maritime cooperation is a non-political stabilising pillar of bilateral ties, and build trust with the new leadership through professional naval engagement.

This approach mirrors India’s broader neighbourhood strategy by insulating security cooperation from domestic political transitions.

By meeting General Ye Win Oo, General U Htun Aung, and Admiral Htein Win, Admiral Tripathi will be engaging directly with the power centres that shape Myanmar’s security policy.

Since the military coup in February 2021, Myanmar has been governed not by a fully civilian administration but by the Tatmadaw (military) under the State Administration Council (SAC).