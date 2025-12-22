'Marital Rape Exception Must Go', Reiterates Tharoor After Bihar Man Arrested For 'Raping' Wife With Accomplice
"This is a stark example of what is wrong with our rape law as it currently stands. The 'marital rape exception' must go!" Tharoor said.
December 22, 2025
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor on Monday expressed anguish over a shocking incident from Bihar where a man was arrested for allegedly raping his wife along with his accomplice, and said the "marital rape exception" in Indian law must end.
In a strong statement, Tharoor said this particular case from Patna clearly shows how the current law protects husbands even in brutal situations. He said those opposing his move to push discussion on marital rape should see why a man accused of such an act should escape legal punishment because he remained legally married despite abandoning his wife and even marrying another woman.
"Those who have been objecting to my recent initiative on #maritalrape should ask why the beast involved in this assault should get off scot-free because he had not taken the trouble of divorcing his wife after abandoning her. Under the law he cannot be prosecuted for rape since he remains her husband, his bigamous new relationship being illegal!," he said in a post on X.
"This is a stark example of what is wrong with our rape law as it currently stands. The marital rape exception must go!" Tharoor added.
On Sunday, the Patna Police arrested a man after his wife alleged that he and his friend raped her when she was at home with children. "As per the complaint, the incident took place on August 11, 2024, at around 3.30 AM. The woman was asleep at her house with her two children when her estranged husband allegedly broke open the lock and entered the premises along with his friend. The duo allegedly raped her, while the husband recorded a video of the assault," Patna Secretariat SDPO was quoted as saying by ToI.
The woman in her complaint further said her husband recorded the entire episode and later threatened to set the house on fire when she resisted. Both the accused fled the spot with her phone and Rs 7000 cash when she raised an alarm, police said.
During interrogation, the husband reportedly admitted that he had married the woman around 10 years ago, but their relationship deteriorated after a few years. Later, he married another woman. When his first wife learnt of his second marriage, she opposed it, which allegedly triggered him to take revenge.
While an investigation is underway, police have launched a manhunt to trace the second accused who is still on the run.
The criminalisation of marital rape is an urgent necessity in India’s legal framework. I introduced my Private Member’s Bill today to amend the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and remove the marital rape exception, reaffirming that marriage cannot negate the woman’s right to grant or… pic.twitter.com/FLd2OxCvvj— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 5, 2025
Earlier this month, Tharoor had introduced Private Member's Bill to amend the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and remove the marital rape exception, reaffirming that "marriage cannot negate the woman's right to grant or deny consent". "The criminalisation of marital rape is an urgent necessity in India's legal framework. India must uphold its constitutional values and move from 'No Means No' to 'Only Yes Means Yes'. Every woman deserves the fundamental right to bodily autonomy and dignity within marriage, protections our legal system fails to provide. Marital rape is not about marriage but about violence. The moment for action has arrived," he had said.
