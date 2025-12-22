ETV Bharat / bharat

'Marital Rape Exception Must Go', Reiterates Tharoor After Bihar Man Arrested For 'Raping' Wife With Accomplice

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor on Monday expressed anguish over a shocking incident from Bihar where a man was arrested for allegedly raping his wife along with his accomplice, and said the "marital rape exception" in Indian law must end.

In a strong statement, Tharoor said this particular case from Patna clearly shows how the current law protects husbands even in brutal situations. He said those opposing his move to push discussion on marital rape should see why a man accused of such an act should escape legal punishment because he remained legally married despite abandoning his wife and even marrying another woman.

"Those who have been objecting to my recent initiative on #maritalrape should ask why the beast involved in this assault should get off scot-free because he had not taken the trouble of divorcing his wife after abandoning her. Under the law he cannot be prosecuted for rape since he remains her husband, his bigamous new relationship being illegal!," he said in a post on X.

"This is a stark example of what is wrong with our rape law as it currently stands. The marital rape exception must go!" Tharoor added.

On Sunday, the Patna Police arrested a man after his wife alleged that he and his friend raped her when she was at home with children. "As per the complaint, the incident took place on August 11, 2024, at around 3.30 AM. The woman was asleep at her house with her two children when her estranged husband allegedly broke open the lock and entered the premises along with his friend. The duo allegedly raped her, while the husband recorded a video of the assault," Patna Secretariat SDPO was quoted as saying by ToI.