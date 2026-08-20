'No Locus': Supreme Court Junks Vundvalli Arun Kumar's Plea Against Margadarsi
Questioning the petitioner’s locus, the court observed that it could only see the former MP's personal dispute with Margadarsi and nothing else was visible.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar against Margadarsi Financiers, ending a near two-decade old witch hunt.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale. The plea challenged an order passed by the Telangana High Court setting aside criminal proceedings instituted against Margadarsi Financiers.
The apex court's two-judge bench conducted the final hearing today on the special leave petition (SLP) filed by Kumar. Senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and Nagamuthu, represented Margadarsi Financiers before the bench.
During the hearing, the bench specifically asked the petitioner, "Who are you to file this petition?" The bench observed that the former MP appeared to have only a personal dispute with the firm and nothing else was visible, citing the arguments advanced by his counsel.
The bench made it clear to the petitioner that the more he argued in this case, the more suspicions against him would increase.
The senior counsel, representing Margadarsi Financiers, pressed that so far ₹2,591 crore had been returned to the depositors. The bench was informed by them that the remaining unclaimed amount of ₹5.43 crore had been deposited in an escrow account.
The Margadarsi Financiers lawyers emphasized that the high court had acted as per the Supreme Court’s directions, and accordingly a public notice was issued and the subsequent process was carried out.
After hearing submissions from both parties, the apex court dismissed the petition filed by Vundavalli.
Earlier in 2025, Margadarsi had filed an Interlocutory Application before the Telangana High Court praying that the criminal proceedings initiated against it in 2008 have become infructuous on account of repayment of money to all its depositors. The application also apprised the court of the fact that its former Karta, Sri Ramoji Rao, passed away in June 2024 and that other remaining members of Hindu United Family(HUF) cannot be made an accused.
In 2008, the undivided state of Andhra Pradesh during Late YSR regime initiated a criminal complaint against Margadarsi alleging that it had violated the provisions of the RBI Act by accepting deposits from the general public despite being a HUF.
The proceedings against Margadarsi were quashed by the High Court ten years later.
The Apex Court remanded the matter back to the High Court in April 2024 to determine as to whether the continuation of the criminal proceedings against MF would serve the cause of administration of the criminal justice system or it will be an exercise in futility. It suggested the HC to invite claims/objections from the bonafide investors/depositors for this purpose.
Accordingly, the High Court Registry issued a public notice in newspapers inviting for claims/objections from the bonafide investors/depositors on September 26, 2024.
No depositor came forward in response to the newspaper publication. Taking note of the passing away of former Karta of Margadarsi Finance HUF during the pendency of criminal proceedings, the High Court allowed the criminal petitions of Maragadarsi leading to abatement of charges. The top court saw no reasons to intervene in the decision of the High Court and dismissed the petition filed by Vundavalli Arun Kumar.
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