ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Locus': Supreme Court Junks Vundvalli Arun Kumar's Plea Against Margadarsi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar against Margadarsi Financiers, ending a near two-decade old witch hunt.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale. The plea challenged an order passed by the Telangana High Court setting aside criminal proceedings instituted against Margadarsi Financiers.

The apex court's two-judge bench conducted the final hearing today on the special leave petition (SLP) filed by Kumar. Senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and Nagamuthu, represented Margadarsi Financiers before the bench.

During the hearing, the bench specifically asked the petitioner, "Who are you to file this petition?" The bench observed that the former MP appeared to have only a personal dispute with the firm and nothing else was visible, citing the arguments advanced by his counsel.

The bench made it clear to the petitioner that the more he argued in this case, the more suspicions against him would increase.

The senior counsel, representing Margadarsi Financiers, pressed that so far ₹2,591 crore had been returned to the depositors. The bench was informed by them that the remaining unclaimed amount of ₹5.43 crore had been deposited in an escrow account.

The Margadarsi Financiers lawyers emphasized that the high court had acted as per the Supreme Court’s directions, and accordingly a public notice was issued and the subsequent process was carried out.